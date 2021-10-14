FC Buffalo Women's Araujo called into Portugal U-23 national team after hot start in France

Kelsey Araujo's whirlwind rise up the international soccer ladder has climbed another step.
The FC Buffalo Women winger, who rode a torrid summer in United Women's Soccer into a professional contract with Le Havre Athletic Club in France, has been called up to the Portugal U-23 national team, Araujo confirmed.
Born in Ontario to two Portuguese parents, Fernando and Betty Araujo, Kelsey owns dual citizenship thanks to her parents' lineage. After she scored three goals through the first five matches of her professional career in France's second division, word spread quickly about the fleet attacker.
Representatives from the Portuguese Football Federation reached out to Frédéric Gonçalves, Araujo's Portuguese head coach at Le Havre, asking for video of Araujo in action and proof of her citizenship, Araujo said. A formal email invite, in English, from the Portuguese soccer federation was still not something Araujo anticipated.
"I was literally at a loss for words," Araujo said of her reaction. "I was just smiling at my coach and he asked me if I even understood what the email said. I just shook my head yes and he said they will be in touch. I was lifting with my team at the time and I could barely finish it."
The Portugal U-23 women's national team, often referred to as the Portugal B team, will train Oct. 17-25 in Melgaço, in northern Portugal, and include a match against the Spain U-23s. The full Portuguese national team is coached by Francisco Neto and is ranked No. 30 in the current FIFA world rankings.
While there's no guarantee Araujo suits up for the full national team, representing the best players of Portuguese descent, she's firmly on the country's radar.
A seleção B feminina vai realizar um estágio de 17 a 25 de outubro, em Melgaço. Estão previstos sete treinos e dois jogos, um de treino e outro frente a Espanha. pic.twitter.com/IBKv3WXyP8— HER (@HERsoccerpt) October 12, 2021
Araujo was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year for United Women's Soccer in FC Buffalo Women's inaugural season this summer after graduating with a master's degree from Niagara University. Her 10 goals and eight assists for Nikki Bartholomew's Wolves were a key reason for the team's runner-up finish in the UWS East Conference.
Less than a month after the summer campaign, Araujo inked a deal in France, thanks in part to connections from her youth club coach and savvy promotion.