FC Buffalo Women's Araujo called into Portugal U-23 national team after hot start in France

Kelsey Araujo's whirlwind rise up the international soccer ladder has climbed another step.

The FC Buffalo Women winger, who rode a torrid summer in United Women's Soccer into a professional contract with Le Havre Athletic Club in France, has been called up to the Portugal U-23 national team, Araujo confirmed.

Born in Ontario to two Portuguese parents, Fernando and Betty Araujo, Kelsey owns dual citizenship thanks to her parents' lineage. After she scored three goals through the first five matches of her professional career in France's second division, word spread quickly about the fleet attacker.

Representatives from the Portuguese Football Federation reached out to Frédéric Gonçalves, Araujo's Portuguese head coach at Le Havre, asking for video of Araujo in action and proof of her citizenship, Araujo said. A formal email invite, in English, from the Portuguese soccer federation was still not something Araujo anticipated.