FC Buffalo Women win regular season conference title, will host regional playoffs

Cutrona's goal 18 minutes in set the tone against a Rochester side that finished its season 0-10. Although the Wolves were heavy favorites Saturday, the emphasis was on righting a rocky ship, building confidence and securing home-field for the regional playoffs, which features the top four finishers in the East Conference.

"We knew we didn't play our best soccer [recently], so we wanted this game to kind of prove to ourselves to play how we know we can," Cutrona said. "It was also really important for us to go in on a high note and feeling really good about ourselves."

Thanks to the Situation Room, FC Buffalo's supporters group; a strong turnout of youth teams; and contingents of parents and friends, the crowd support at All-High Stadium has been lauded by the Wolves.

"This atmosphere is insane; I don't think even at college a lot of us have experienced something like this, so we get a lot of our energy from the Buffalo community that comes out," Cutrona said.

Unsung heroes

University at Buffalo senior midfielder Kat Camper doesn't boast the goal total that would find her way onto "Team of the Week" lists, but the sage central midfielder has been the engine that fueled FC Buffalo's attack, especially late in the campaign as she's recovered from a knee injury.