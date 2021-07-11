FC Buffalo Women win regular season conference title, will host regional playoffs

In its inaugural season, the FC Buffalo Women's soccer team has blown away expectations by conquering the 12-team East Conference of United Women's Soccer.
The Wolves sealed the achievement with a 4-0 defeat of the Rochester Lady Lancers on Saturday, with captain Carissima Cutrona scoring twice and assisting on another. Marcy Barberic and Kelsey Araujo added single tallies in the rout that bumped FC Buffalo's record to 7-2-1.
The Wolves will host the four-team regional playoffs at All-High Stadium (2885 Main St.) on July 17 and 18; game times, matchups and ticket details have yet to be announced.
"This is so special for us coming out in the first year," Cutrona said after the win. "We didn't know what to expect; we knew we had a really solid, talented group of players, but coming together and actually winning games is another thing."
The University at Buffalo alum, who's tied for sixth in Bulls' history for career goals, has assumed the role of provider frequently this season, assisting on at least eight of FC Buffalo Women's goals. Finding the back of the net, however, has produced some frustration – which was eased against Rochester with a first-half missile into the upper-left corner and a high finish from close range in the second half.
"I have had trouble scoring all season long, but I think I've done other things well," Cutrona said. "But today it felt good to get back to scoring goals like I used to."
FC Buffalo Women head coach Nikki Bartholomew chimed in on Cutrona's impact off the score sheet.
"I call her 'the gnat,' the bug that doesn't go away for the other team," the head coach and fellow UB alum said. "She's always present and working her butt off."
Araujo (uh-RAH-joe), FC Buffalo's leading scorer with eight goals, has stolen the spotlight this summer with her rapid runs down the right wing and vastly improved end product. Coupled with second-team collegiate All-American Barberic and unselfish Cutrona, the Wolves' front three has been a daunting task for foes in each mask – and a major reason why FC Buffalo Women won the East.
"We just got the thing done," Cutrona said.
Rebounding from Tuesday
FC Buffalo's 1-0 home loss on July 6 to Syracuse DA, who traveled with just one substitute, was a setback that could have carried over to Saturday's clash. But Bartholomew was pleased with how her team received the coaching staff's message at training Thursday and applied it two days later.
"I think we learned from [the loss], that having a sense of urgency and scoring early was kind of the focus," the head coach said.
Cutrona's goal 18 minutes in set the tone against a Rochester side that finished its season 0-10. Although the Wolves were heavy favorites Saturday, the emphasis was on righting a rocky ship, building confidence and securing home-field for the regional playoffs, which features the top four finishers in the East Conference.
"We knew we didn't play our best soccer [recently], so we wanted this game to kind of prove to ourselves to play how we know we can," Cutrona said. "It was also really important for us to go in on a high note and feeling really good about ourselves."
Thanks to the Situation Room, FC Buffalo's supporters group; a strong turnout of youth teams; and contingents of parents and friends, the crowd support at All-High Stadium has been lauded by the Wolves.
"This atmosphere is insane; I don't think even at college a lot of us have experienced something like this, so we get a lot of our energy from the Buffalo community that comes out," Cutrona said.
Unsung heroes
University at Buffalo senior midfielder Kat Camper doesn't boast the goal total that would find her way onto "Team of the Week" lists, but the sage central midfielder has been the engine that fueled FC Buffalo's attack, especially late in the campaign as she's recovered from a knee injury.
Camper, a Brunswick, Ohio native, is almost always near the ball. She's often the first to check to the ball in her team's defensive end yet also a trusty lay-off option for forwards who find themselves in trouble. Bartholomew has been outspoken about Camper's influence on recent matches.
"Her presence in the midfield, you know she's going to be an option," Bartholomew said. "She's a soft-voiced vocal player – the players hear her – and she's soccer smart, knowing where to be positionally on the field and moving off the ball."
The three center midfielders – Camper, Danielle Vis and Dani Braun-Martinez – have grown together as the season has progressed, a positive sign as playoffs approach.
The back line and goalkeeper Emily Kelly have been stout, too, adjusting to occasional shifts in formation and an offensive-minded approach that can put defenders in tough one-vs.-one situations. Maya Palmer (Canisius), Emily Lazenby (UB) and Tess Ford (UB) have played the most minutes defensively, while wingbacks Erin Weir and Victoria Colotti have been called upon often to contribute at both ends.
Quotable: "I think [winning the East] sets the tone. It's cool to build something that now people want to be part of even more – to have that kind of success in the inaugural season." - Nikki Bartholomew, FC Buffalo Women head coach.