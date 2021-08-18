FC Buffalo Women, Niagara standout Araujo signs pro deal in France

The right winger's sheer pace tormented FC Buffalo Women's opponents this summer (and Niagara's foes the four years before), but a vastly improved final product – whether it was a cross or a finish – peaked both her statistics and pro prospects. A dynamite two-goal, three-assist performance against the New England Mutiny was her most impressive single-game output, but Araujo's consistency – and the Wolves' struggles during her brief absence – were greater signs of her impact.

Araujo's decision to head to France had to be made quickly and without many promises. The Canadian recalls being offered the trial on a Tuesday – provided she could be in Le Havre, a port city in the Normandy region of northern France, by that Saturday. A consult with Pedezert and her parents, whom she hasn't seen in-person since before the Covid-19 pandemic due to the closure of the U.S.-Canadian border, encouraged her to try her talents against seasoned pros overseas.