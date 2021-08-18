FC Buffalo Women, Niagara standout Araujo signs pro deal in France

FC Buffalo Women and Niagara University forward Kelsey Araujo has signed a professional contract with Le Havre Athletic Club after impressing at an early August trial. Le Havre AC – sometimes abbreviated as HAC – will compete this year in Division 2 Feminine, the French second tier, after being relegated last season from Division 1.
After a strong five-year career at Niagara, Araujo (pronounced uh-RAH-zho) set UWS ablaze this summer, tallying 10 goals and eight assists in leading FC Buffalo Women to an East Conference regular-season title and a runner-up finish in the conference playoffs.
Playing professionally has long been an aspiration for Araujo, who kept in contact with her youth club academy director, Bassam Naim of ANB Futbol Academy in Ontario, Canada, to help target post-college opportunities overseas.
After her collegiate career under NU coach Peter Veltri, Araujo's boyfriend, former Niagara midfielder Bautista Pedezert, compiled a video of Araujo's college highlights to help spark interest. Naim's connections, coupled with Pedezert and Araujo's promotional efforts, proved fruitful.
"FC Buffalo turned out to be a success," Araujo said in a message from France. "Every time I had highlights I would send them to my academy director and just hoped they would help him get me a trial of any sort. I believe it was a combination of my college and FC Buffalo highlights that ultimately got me on trial here in France."
The right winger's sheer pace tormented FC Buffalo Women's opponents this summer (and Niagara's foes the four years before), but a vastly improved final product – whether it was a cross or a finish – peaked both her statistics and pro prospects. A dynamite two-goal, three-assist performance against the New England Mutiny was her most impressive single-game output, but Araujo's consistency – and the Wolves' struggles during her brief absence – were greater signs of her impact.
Araujo's decision to head to France had to be made quickly and without many promises. The Canadian recalls being offered the trial on a Tuesday – provided she could be in Le Havre, a port city in the Normandy region of northern France, by that Saturday. A consult with Pedezert and her parents, whom she hasn't seen in-person since before the Covid-19 pandemic due to the closure of the U.S.-Canadian border, encouraged her to try her talents against seasoned pros overseas.
"I am thankful for their support and would not have been able to do this without them, and although I may not have been able to see them, I know they just want me to live out my dreams," Araujo said of her parents' blessing.
She said the final details of her contract are still being worked out, but that it's a one-year deal. Her parents, Fernando and Betty Araujo, have already made plans to travel to France in October to visit.
Araujo's brother, Jordan, has also played professional soccer, most recently with GD Bragança in the Portuguese fourth division after developing through Brighton's youth academy in England.
Le Havre's season begins Sept. 5 against Vendenheim and, as fate would have it, "le Ciel & Marine's" second game with HAC is scheduled against FC Metz, the club of Araujo's former college teammate, goalkeeper Sabrina Locas, who joined the French side earlier this summer.
Now that she knows her setting for more than just a short-term trial, Araujo is focused on acclimating to her new surroundings – one positive is Le Havre's coastal climate and proximity to the River Seine.
"It is not easy to up and move to a country, especially when there is a major language barrier, but I’m glad I’m in a city as nice as this one," Araujo said.