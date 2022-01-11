FC Buffalo tabs Ryan 'Ozzy' Osborne as next head coach

Just three days after FC Buffalo announced Frank Butcher would leave his coaching role for an administrative position with the club, co-owner Nick Mendola has determined the next head coach for the Wolves.
Ryan "Ozzy" Osborne, the current head coach at Mercyhurst University (NCAA Division II), will take the reins for FC Buffalo in summer 2022.
"It's exciting for me because I think it's a team can do really well," Osborne said in an interview Monday. "It's a club with a really good foundation."
Osborne has already engineered a deep playoff run in the fourth tier of U.S. soccer, taking Cleveland SC – a Great Lakes Conference foe of FC Buffalo – to the National Premier Soccer League final four in 2019, compiling a record of 15-5-2 over two summer campaigns.
Moving from Ohio to Erie, Pa., to take the Mercyhurst job in January 2020 was only part of the reason Osborne was intrigued by Buffalo. As an opposing NPSL coach, Osborne had been impressed by the fan support and crowd energy at Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium and at away games, recalling specifically when members of the Situation Room, FC Buffalo's supporters group, drove to Cleveland for a match even after the Wolves had been eliminated from playoff contention.
"When you go to Buffalo, you want to show them up, but you think on the flip side, what if they were the ones chanting your name, chanting for your players and chanting for you to get a winner in the 90th minute?" Osborne asked, rhetorically. Osborne's Cleveland teams went undefeated in four games against the Wolves, winning two and drawing two.
Osborne also mentioned missing NPSL competition since his Cleveland stint, as even the inherent demands of the position – minimal time to cobble together a roster and a short, intense season with little margin for error – were alluring.
"My girlfriend would tell you I would not be too good when I have too much time on my hands," Osborne said. "I can only mow the grass so many times. I'm better when I'm busy and doing things I'm passionate about."
The native of Wakefield, England – his home club is Leeds United, he played for Barnsley FC as a youth and he roots for Newcastle in the English Premier League – becomes the fifth head coach in FC Buffalo's 11-year history, following Jim Hesch, Dan Krzyzanowicz, Brendan Murphy and Butcher. Osborne said he's typically called "Ozzy," not Ryan.
Osborne played collegiately at the University of Charleston, an NCAA Division II power in West Virginia, then served as a graduate assistant under Chris Grassie, who would soon move to Marshall and win an NCAA Division I national title in 2020. Other positions Osborne has held include an assistant gig at Marietta College and the associate head coach role at Notre Dame College of Ohio.
After an electric pandemic-shortened season in 2020 that saw Mercyhurst finish 6-0 with a goals for-goals against of 21-4, Osborne led the Lakers to a 12-4-2 full campaign in fall 2021. Mercyhurst fell in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) semifinals to Millersville. Former FC Buffalo forward Nevado Elliott notched seven goals and two assists for Osborne as a graduate student last year following four seasons at Alderson Broaddus.
It's noteworthy that one of Osborne's assistants at Mercyhurst is Ashley Phillips, the longtime Erie Commodores captain and fullback who recently accepted the NPSL team's head coaching role. Erie owner John Melody and veteran midfielder Austin Solomon were also on Osborne's college staff last season. If the Erie-Buffalo rivalry – dubbed the Erie County Derby – needed another storyline, these dynamics should suffice.