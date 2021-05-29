FC Buffalo remains undefeated but may rue dropped points against Syracuse FC

Half and full scoring chances were plentiful for the Wolves, who couldn't be accused of wasting their possession without looking to dissect SFC. Nuukele Gboe, who scored in the opening win, scuttled a shot narrowly wide. Stefan Copetti, an FC Buffalo newcomer from Marist, created a glorious opportunity for himself with a clever turn in the 18-yard box, but clipped his effort inches wide of the far post. Copetti's first-time volley just outside the six off a Chris Jensen corner kick was another golden chance left begging.

FC Buffalo finally broke through with the equalizer in the 58th minute, with great interplay on the left between Jensen and surging left-center back Stian Jorgensen allowing the tall Norwegian defender a look at goal from close range. Syracuse and goalkeeper Andrew Taylor denied Jorgensen's initial effort, but a stray rebound on the weak side was pummeled home by Lindner.

"It's definitely a moment I'll never forget, scoring for FC Buffalo," Lindner said after the game. "It's nice for me, but in the end it's worthless because we didn't win. I'd rather not score and we win as a team."

Substitute Mohamodu Keita nearly seized the winner in the 90th minute, only to see his bouncing left-footed shot – after a class knock-down header – skitter maybe a foot wide of the far post.