FC Buffalo remains undefeated but may rue dropped points against Syracuse FC

If you had to guess the result of Sunday's clash between FC Buffalo and Syracuse FC from the players' expressions at the final whistle, you'd think the Wolves lost by a solid margin. In truth, the final was a 1-1 draw, but for FC Buffalo – considering overwhelming advantages in possession and scoring chances – the tie was viewed as a missed opportunity.
"We expected more of the game because if you watched the game, we definitely were the better team, we had so many chances to win," said Jonas Lindner, an FC Buffalo midfielder who opened his club scoring account with a second-half strike. "We had almost ... 70% possession, and we didn't finish. In the end, a draw, it feels like a loss to be honest. It's tough."
"We had about 15 chances at the winner," FC Buffalo head coach Frank Butcher echoed. "Sometimes that's the way it works. It's frustrating that we come out with a draw."
FC Buffalo drops to 1-0-1 (W-D-L) on the National Premier Soccer League season, with Friday's draw coming just five days after a season-opening road win over the Rochester Lancers. FCB's next match is a doubleheader with the FC Buffalo Women, with the latter playing at 5:30 p.m. June 4 vs. Albany and the men following at 8 p.m. against rival Erie.
The Wolves came out focused in their first-ever game at D'Youville College's Dobson Field, which hosted the home opener when usual site All-High Stadium wasn't available for the date. FC Buffalo's crisp ball movement and switching the point of attack caused Jaro Zawislan's visitors to adopt a defend-and-counter approach almost from the jump, but despite seeing barely any of the ball, it was Syracuse that dented the scoreboard first just 15 minutes in.
An errant pass by Robert Williamson out of the back was intercepted, leading to playmaker Jeorgio Kocevski, one of two players on Syracuse's NPSL roster that suit up for Syracuse University, receiving the ball in a dangerous position with the Wolves' defense out of shape. Looking to his right, Kocevski slipped a short pass against the grain to his left, finding striker Owen Bauer in the box. The UNC Asheville attacker settled nicely and curled a right-footed shot into the upper-right corner, beating Bryce Tramuta cleanly from 15 yards.
After conceding, FC Buffalo's dominance of the ball in Syracuse's half of the field continued, with Zawislan choosing to keep numbers behind the ball and trying to spring speedy Issak Somow behind FC Buffalo's back line. SFC's back four of Michael Lantry, Caleb Munski, Jake Munski and Ben Kinslow surrounded and harried the Wolves' two forwards, Rodrigo Almeida and Stefan Copetti, denying clean looks at goal and easily picking off services from both wings – which left a lot to be desired.
Half and full scoring chances were plentiful for the Wolves, who couldn't be accused of wasting their possession without looking to dissect SFC. Nuukele Gboe, who scored in the opening win, scuttled a shot narrowly wide. Stefan Copetti, an FC Buffalo newcomer from Marist, created a glorious opportunity for himself with a clever turn in the 18-yard box, but clipped his effort inches wide of the far post. Copetti's first-time volley just outside the six off a Chris Jensen corner kick was another golden chance left begging.
FC Buffalo finally broke through with the equalizer in the 58th minute, with great interplay on the left between Jensen and surging left-center back Stian Jorgensen allowing the tall Norwegian defender a look at goal from close range. Syracuse and goalkeeper Andrew Taylor denied Jorgensen's initial effort, but a stray rebound on the weak side was pummeled home by Lindner.
"It's definitely a moment I'll never forget, scoring for FC Buffalo," Lindner said after the game. "It's nice for me, but in the end it's worthless because we didn't win. I'd rather not score and we win as a team."
Substitute Mohamodu Keita nearly seized the winner in the 90th minute, only to see his bouncing left-footed shot – after a class knock-down header – skitter maybe a foot wide of the far post.
Shoulders slumped, curses were uttered and Keita fell to the ground, ruing his late chance, at the final whistle. Knowing how strong and tightly knit this year's version of FC Buffalo has been, optimism and frustration jockeyed for postgame attention.
"You see the quality in practice, there's huge potential – but the thing is everyone has to work hard to reach our potential as a team, so we're definitely not at the point where we can be satisfied," Lindner said. "We have a lot of space for progression, to reach our potential as a team."
"We know we have a special team and if we finish our chances I think we win every game," Butcher said. "I really feel we're that talented right now."