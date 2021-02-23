 Skip to main content
FC Buffalo adds amateur women's soccer team to club arsenal
Carissima Cutrona UB soccer FC Buffalo women

UB standout Carissima Cutrona is part of FC Buffalo Women's advisory board.

 Courtesy of UB Athletics

There will be roughly twice as much soccer in Buffalo this summer for local fans.

FC Buffalo announced Tuesday the launch of FC Buffalo Women, an amateur team that will begin competition in United Women's Soccer in 2021. Teams competing in UWS boast amateur players competing as part of professionally run organizations, the definition of "semi-pro."

"To be able to bring a higher level of women’s soccer back to WNY only makes sense with the wealth of talent we have in the area," Liz Mantel, FC Buffalo's new director of women's soccer, said in a release. "The passion our players and staff bring will only help our club to continue our initiative to foster an always-growing environment for community and soccer."

Ryan Schupp, who has served the last several seasons on the men's side of FC Buffalo, has been named director of community soccer development.

FC Buffalo Women is expected to compete in the already robust East Division of UWS. The nearest foe is the Rochester Lancers, while other clubs are sprinkled throughout the Northeast in such places as Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts. 

The club announced an advisory panel comprising four standouts from recent Big 4 college soccer history: Carissima Cutrona, who ranks sixth all-time in points for the University at Buffalo; Gabrielle Wilson, a former Niagara goalkeeper who now coaches at Canisius; Kathleen DiPasquale, who played at Canisius and has managed an Empire United semi-pro club; and Courtney Mann Rinow, a member of the UB team that reached the NCAA Tournament in 2014.

FC Buffalo, owned by Nick Mendola, has shared a Google form that interested women may complete.

The club's venture into women's soccer arrives at a key juncture. From a development standpoint  if judging solely by college commitments  the girls' youth programs in the area have created significant separation from the boys. The laundry list of signings (Brigid Molloy, Shae O'Rourke, for example) to high-major colleges supports the claim.

Factor in UWS' plans to join forces with the National Independent Soccer Association to launch a league in 2022, and the opportunities for recent college graduates, current college players and exceptional high school players - of which there are more than ever - increase significantly. 

In the absence of a local professional club  which ended when the WNY Flash's NWSL team was sold to a North Carolina ownership group in early 2017  an amateur team comprising post-college and college players serves as the top of the local soccer pyramid, the same function that FC Buffalo has served for men's soccer here over the past decade. A statement from FC Buffalo's advisory board emphasizes the void that existed before Tuesday's news.

"We’ve grown up playing locally and were able to continue our playing careers into college, but for the most part that is where our progression in the women’s game came to an end," the statement read. "Whether it was in-between seasons or after graduation, there weren’t any options to play competitively or even see a high-level game unless we wanted to leave town." 

The WNY Flash Academy, a premier youth club based out of Sahlen Sports Park in Elma, entered a team in UWS for two seasons  2017 and 2018  before opting against returning in 2019. FC Buffalo's previous branches from its men's team, which competes in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), were a loose affiliation with a single FC Buffalo Academy youth team, run by Ian Martin, and one year of the FC Buffalo Reserves that played in the Buffalo & District Soccer League (BDSL).

Related to this story

+3
UB women prevail to win MAC soccer title
College

UB women prevail to win MAC soccer title

  • Updated

On a chilly, somber, gray November Sunday, with Western New York’s sporting attention focused on Orchard Park, an incredible journey culminated in Amherst with the University at Buffalo women’s soccer team winning a Mid-American Conference championship foreseeable two months ago by their eyes only. How does this happen? How does a program that won five games each of the

FC Buffalo's traditional season canceled as NPSL suspends play due to Covid-19
Local News

FC Buffalo's traditional season canceled as NPSL suspends play due to Covid-19

  • Updated

For the first time in a decade, there will not be men’s amateur soccer league action in Buffalo, at least not under the traditional structure of a 10-game regional schedule with the possibility of playoffs. The National Premier Soccer League announced Thursday that, due to health concerns and restrictions from the spread of Covid-19, its board of directors voted

