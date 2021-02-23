FC Buffalo adds amateur women's soccer team to club arsenal

There will be roughly twice as much soccer in Buffalo this summer for local fans.
FC Buffalo announced Tuesday the launch of FC Buffalo Women, an amateur team that will begin competition in United Women's Soccer in 2021. Teams competing in UWS boast amateur players competing as part of professionally run organizations, the definition of "semi-pro."
"To be able to bring a higher level of women’s soccer back to WNY only makes sense with the wealth of talent we have in the area," Liz Mantel, FC Buffalo's new director of women's soccer, said in a release. "The passion our players and staff bring will only help our club to continue our initiative to foster an always-growing environment for community and soccer."
Ryan Schupp, who has served the last several seasons on the men's side of FC Buffalo, has been named director of community soccer development.
FC Buffalo Women is expected to compete in the already robust East Division of UWS. The nearest foe is the Rochester Lancers, while other clubs are sprinkled throughout the Northeast in such places as Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts.
The club announced an advisory panel comprising four standouts from recent Big 4 college soccer history: Carissima Cutrona, who ranks sixth all-time in points for the University at Buffalo; Gabrielle Wilson, a former Niagara goalkeeper who now coaches at Canisius; Kathleen DiPasquale, who played at Canisius and has managed an Empire United semi-pro club; and Courtney Mann Rinow, a member of the UB team that reached the NCAA Tournament in 2014.
FC Buffalo, owned by Nick Mendola, has shared a Google form that interested women may complete.
The club's venture into women's soccer arrives at a key juncture. From a development standpoint – if judging solely by college commitments – the girls' youth programs in the area have created significant separation from the boys. The laundry list of signings (Brigid Molloy, Shae O'Rourke, for example) to high-major colleges supports the claim.
Factor in UWS' plans to join forces with the National Independent Soccer Association to launch a league in 2022, and the opportunities for recent college graduates, current college players and exceptional high school players - of which there are more than ever - increase significantly.
In the absence of a local professional club – which ended when the WNY Flash's NWSL team was sold to a North Carolina ownership group in early 2017 – an amateur team comprising post-college and college players serves as the top of the local soccer pyramid, the same function that FC Buffalo has served for men's soccer here over the past decade. A statement from FC Buffalo's advisory board emphasizes the void that existed before Tuesday's news.
"We’ve grown up playing locally and were able to continue our playing careers into college, but for the most part that is where our progression in the women’s game came to an end," the statement read. "Whether it was in-between seasons or after graduation, there weren’t any options to play competitively or even see a high-level game unless we wanted to leave town."
The WNY Flash Academy, a premier youth club based out of Sahlen Sports Park in Elma, entered a team in UWS for two seasons – 2017 and 2018 – before opting against returning in 2019. FC Buffalo's previous branches from its men's team, which competes in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), were a loose affiliation with a single FC Buffalo Academy youth team, run by Ian Martin, and one year of the FC Buffalo Reserves that played in the Buffalo & District Soccer League (BDSL).