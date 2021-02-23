FC Buffalo adds amateur women's soccer team to club arsenal

There will be roughly twice as much soccer in Buffalo this summer for local fans.

FC Buffalo announced Tuesday the launch of FC Buffalo Women, an amateur team that will begin competition in United Women's Soccer in 2021. Teams competing in UWS boast amateur players competing as part of professionally run organizations, the definition of "semi-pro."

"To be able to bring a higher level of women’s soccer back to WNY only makes sense with the wealth of talent we have in the area," Liz Mantel, FC Buffalo's new director of women's soccer, said in a release. "The passion our players and staff bring will only help our club to continue our initiative to foster an always-growing environment for community and soccer."

Ryan Schupp, who has served the last several seasons on the men's side of FC Buffalo, has been named director of community soccer development.

FC Buffalo Women is expected to compete in the already robust East Division of UWS. The nearest foe is the Rochester Lancers, while other clubs are sprinkled throughout the Northeast in such places as Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts.