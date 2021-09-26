Explosive Buffalo State offense roars to life in second half, crunches Fredonia

The first 65 minutes of Saturday's Battle by the Lake between SUNY Buffalo State and Fredonia had the makings of a tight SUNYAC clash destined to be decided by a goal. But in the last 25 minutes, the Bengals' offense – in slumber for long stretches this season – awoke with a roar.
Francesco Cardillo's team scored five unanswered goals in the final 25 minutes to flip a 2-1 deficit into a 6-2 win over Fredonia to open SUNYAC play with a victory at Coyer Field. The Bengals have won seven-straight matches since their season-opening loss to St. Lawrence and remain at home for two more conference games next Friday and Saturday.
"It's always extra meaning when you're in the SUNYAC and you win a game," said Cardillo after the match. "Obviously it's a rival for us and it's our travel partner, so it's always a nice win, but we'll take any win over a SUNYAC team."
Buffalo State captain Theo Pencic recorded a hat-trick – including the go-ahead goal – and added two assists off designed set pieces; he's up to 20 points on the season (seven goals, six assists in eight games). The Norwegian senior, who potted three goals against Fredonia in 2018, too, helped turn the tide of the game through his maturity.
"In the first half there was a little bit of negativity with frustrations running high – that's just natural – but him being able to settle the team and the guys looking up to him, really being the super-senior here, it's a role he's taken on very well," said Cardillo of the 24-year-old Pencic. "Those are like his little brothers almost, everyone that's around him. He really rose to the occasion today."
Pencic said the team talk at halftime, when the score was knotted at 1, lit a fire under a Buffalo State team that had been too slow moving the ball in the first half.
"We needed to play the ball much quicker," Pencic said. "We had a lot of time on the ball – that's when people start using a lot of touches. [Fredonia] is still intense, so I just told [the team], 'Let's play much quicker and just wake up.' "
The second half began poorly for the Bengals, as hustle by Fredonia's Kaleb Steward allowed the freshman striker to beat Buffalo State goalkeeper Max Shoemaker to the ball and draw a foul on the keeper in the box. After Shoemaker was booked, Fredonia captain Kevin Loftus calmly deposited the penalty kick for a 2-1 Blue Devils lead.
P.J. Gondek's side would protect the lead for the next 15 minutes until the first Bengals set piece tied the game. Theo Pencic drove a cross in front of the keeper, meeting the near-post run of Saleman Salim, who poked the ball by Kyle Pezzulo from the doorstep.
Less than three minutes later, an elegant first-touch, volleyed pass in midfield by Buffalo State's Moe Saif found Nemanja Simic in a dangerous area, and Simic picked out Pencic, who rounded the keeper and finished from a narrow angle.
The halftime message was a gut-check for Pencic, too. "It wasn't just the team, me as well, I wasn't intense enough," Pencic said. "I tried to stay positive and go on more runs, so it was the runs that clicked and the timing of the runs."
From there, the Blue Devils – who showed gumption in erasing a 3-0 deficit against Medaille during non-conference play – fully broke down. Moe Saif, Pencic and Zakaria Shaibi all scored in a six-minute span; Saif and Shaibi's goals were low, well-hit finishes that skipped off the wet turf and proved too much for Pezzulo and his replacement William Richardson to handle. Fredonia's goalkeeping Saturday left much to be desired.
"For 35 minutes we really showed what our abilities are," Cardillo reflected. "We can be very good, we can be very explosive, so I think it's trying to get that to tick earlier in the game rather than being so nervous and on the edge of your seat for 45 minutes and then waiting another 10 into the second half."
Pleased with the win, Cardillo hinted that a sluggish start such as Saturday's might prove more costly against the SUNYAC's elite programs, like Cortland and Oneonta. Despite Buffalo State's 7-1 record, there's plenty of room for improvement.
"That's the toughest thing for us: getting the intensity levels where they need to be before the game starts," Cardillo said.