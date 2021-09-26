Explosive Buffalo State offense roars to life in second half, crunches Fredonia

[More: Look back at live tweets from @BN_Soccer for more details about the game]

"In the first half there was a little bit of negativity with frustrations running high – that's just natural – but him being able to settle the team and the guys looking up to him, really being the super-senior here, it's a role he's taken on very well," said Cardillo of the 24-year-old Pencic. "Those are like his little brothers almost, everyone that's around him. He really rose to the occasion today."

Pencic said the team talk at halftime, when the score was knotted at 1, lit a fire under a Buffalo State team that had been too slow moving the ball in the first half.

"We needed to play the ball much quicker," Pencic said. "We had a lot of time on the ball – that's when people start using a lot of touches. [Fredonia] is still intense, so I just told [the team], 'Let's play much quicker and just wake up.' "