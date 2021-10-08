Daemen's Derek Bartlo pursues positivity in first season as Wildcats captain

Bartlo has already made strides in other key leadership areas, such as his in-game body language and picking his spots for "constructive criticism," as Buscaglia puts it.

"All players mess up, but it’s how he treats them when they make the mistake that helps them get better and be the best player they could be," Buscaglia said. "He knows when to lead and when to just watch and say something later."

Bartlo's energy, athleticism and fitness set him apart, allowing him to excel in several roles. His most natural is as a No. 8, a relentless box-to-box center midfielder where his strengths are amplified. He's been deployed recently by coach Bediako Swan as a right fullback, which underscores the growing importance of wing players in the modern game and allows two of Daemen's most talented players – Pontus Lundin and Michel Holscher – to play their preferred roles.

Patience will continue to be vital for Bartlo, too, as the Wildcats' captain has seen his on-field role decrease since a 4-1 non-conference loss to Mercyhurst. In the three matches since, Bartlo has not started and averaged just 32 minutes per contest. Biding his time is something Bartlo has been willing to do in the past – although not at Daemen – and ought to serve him well through the valleys of the season.