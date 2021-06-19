Crucial home match awaits FC Buffalo as NPSL table takes shape

In the blur of the National Premier Soccer League season, FC Buffalo tends to receive an annual reminder of how quickly best-laid plans can unravel.
Flying out of the gate with seven points after three matches, the Wolves' inability to take any points in two games last weekend has left them in an uncomfortable spot at the halfway point of the 2021 campaign. The top two teams in the six-team East advance to the league postseason, and FC Buffalo sits five points back of the last spot.
A revenge clash, at 7 p.m. June 19 against the Pittsburgh Hotspurs (4-1-0 WLT) at All-High Stadium (2885 Main St.), now proves a vital match for Frank Butcher's squad to return to its winning ways. Individual tickets are $10 and may be purchased here.
"There's a lot of season left – unfortunately we've eliminated any wiggle room, so it's a matter of trying to figure out what we really want," Butcher said after Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Cleveland SC. "Do we really want this playoff? Are we the team we were at the beginning of the season, which I think we are? I think the guys see it, but it's just a matter of putting it together for the full 90."
The nature of the defeats last weekend could take a toll, too, with a 2-0 loss on the grass at Founders Field in Pittsburgh setting a frustrating tone on Friday. Sunday's narrow loss to a visiting team missing five or six starters was even more of a psychological setback given how Lewis Dunne's team won. Outside back Corbin McAvinew, against the tide of a blistering 15 minutes of FC Buffalo forays forward, capitalized on a Wolves' miscommunication and curled the winner past goalkeeper Bryce Tramuta from just inside the 18-yard box four minutes from full time.
"We worked hard to get that equalizer and then we have a small mistake ... it's tough," said Butcher. "It's a frustrating day."
Striker Stefan Copetti, who came on as a substitute against Cleveland, saw his 89th-minute goal ruled offside and – despite raising the urgency and offensive pressure through his energy and skill – lacked the final product, a common theme this season with the exception of his tally against Erie. Both Copetti and Rodrigo Almeida, arguably the two best strikers in the NCAA's Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, could singlehandedly swing FC Buffalo's season back on track with improved finishing in the season's second half.
• Evaluating Pittsburgh: While the choppy grass of Pittsburgh's Founders Field has regularly wreaked havoc on opponents, the surface doesn't represent a viable excuse in terms of preparation. Saturday's contest at All-High will present Hotspurs with its own set of worries; the stadium turf behind the old Bennett High School is narrow and plays lightning fast.
Tom Campbell's side owns tight wins over FC Buffalo, Syracuse, Erie and Rochester, but Spurs' 6-1 loss at Cleveland SC could have been an aberration for Pittsburgh or a reliable sign of their competence relative to the rest of the division.
Attack-minded midfielder Nicky Kolarac, striker Tate Mohney, defender Marc Alexander and midfielders Bryan Akongo and Ethan Hackenberg represent some of Pittsburgh's standouts. Both goalkeepers, Keaton Jennings and Michael Zolnierczyk, are capable.
• Tactical tests: The crux of FC Buffalo's problems this year has been turnovers – forced and unforced – in their defensive third that have given opponents time on the ball in dangerous areas. Syracuse's goal against FC Buffalo in the 1-1 draw May 28, one of the two conceded in the road loss to Pittsburgh and McAvinew's winner Sunday all stemmed from errors building out from the back.
"[Cleveland] was asking us to play out of the back, they were inviting it," Butcher said. "I'm confident with my guys playing out of there, but one small mistake in that spot will cost you. We've talked about it – it kind of is what it is."
For the most part, defenders Robert Williamson, Habib Famuditimi and Stian Jorgensen – as well as holding midfielders Chris Walter, Jonas Lindner and Jordan Acevedo – have been poised with the ball, creating trouble for themselves only a small fraction of the time when swinging the ball or picking short and medium-range passes. FC Buffalo has won the possession battle in nearly all, if not all of its games this season, which means more time spent in these danger zones.
Avoiding risky passes from the back line has been a familiar refrain from Butcher to his side, the head coach admitted, and the rate at which foes have capitalized on those opportunities is part of soccer's cruel nature.
• How the schedule sets up: Saturday night's clash against Pittsburgh is not do-or-die for FC Buffalo, but if the Wolves fall to Pittsburgh and again on the road to league-leader Cleveland next Sunday, even taking three points from each of the final three games may not be enough to seize a spot in the postseason.
The wild card is Syracuse FC, whom the Wolves tied at home in a match that felt like a loss. Jaro Zawislan's team has played only three games, two fewer than everyone else, and still faces Cleveland SC twice and FC Buffalo and Pittsburgh one more time. Syracuse's defend-and-counter approach against Buffalo was effective and could cause problems for sides higher up the table, especially since there are plenty of goalscorers – Francesco Pagano, Jeorgio Kocevski, Owen Bauer and Issak Somow, for example – on the roster.
The Situation Room, FC Buffalo's boisterous supporters group, must be pleased to see the Erie Commodores, the Wolves' longtime rival, in the division cellar at 0-4-1.
• Where are they?: Several FC Buffalo players who've played key roles in recent years have yet to suit up this season for the Wolves, for various reasons. Hunter Walsh, considered a favorite to start at forward or on the wing, was away from the team early in the campaign and has yet to crack the 18-man roster. Colin O'Keefe, the Buffalo State grad who became a fan favorite for his energy at outside back, just finished a professional identification camp in Cyprus, the island on the Mediterranean.
Two Canisius Griffins also haven't played a minute yet for the Wolves; Alessio Atzori picked up a knock in May and has been slow to recover, although he did appear on the bench against Cleveland. Lachlan Beever, another Griff, has missed the entire season so far due to injury.