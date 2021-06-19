Crucial home match awaits FC Buffalo as NPSL table takes shape

• Tactical tests: The crux of FC Buffalo's problems this year has been turnovers – forced and unforced – in their defensive third that have given opponents time on the ball in dangerous areas. Syracuse's goal against FC Buffalo in the 1-1 draw May 28, one of the two conceded in the road loss to Pittsburgh and McAvinew's winner Sunday all stemmed from errors building out from the back.

"[Cleveland] was asking us to play out of the back, they were inviting it," Butcher said. "I'm confident with my guys playing out of there, but one small mistake in that spot will cost you. We've talked about it – it kind of is what it is."

For the most part, defenders Robert Williamson, Habib Famuditimi and Stian Jorgensen – as well as holding midfielders Chris Walter, Jonas Lindner and Jordan Acevedo – have been poised with the ball, creating trouble for themselves only a small fraction of the time when swinging the ball or picking short and medium-range passes. FC Buffalo has won the possession battle in nearly all, if not all of its games this season, which means more time spent in these danger zones.

Avoiding risky passes from the back line has been a familiar refrain from Butcher to his side, the head coach admitted, and the rate at which foes have capitalized on those opportunities is part of soccer's cruel nature.