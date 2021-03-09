Canisius women's soccer team to debut new head coach, style of play against rival Niagara

Canisius College women's soccer is itching to play against someone other than themselves.

While the months of training sessions and intrasquad scrimmages have helped acclimate the Griffs to interim head coach Ryan Louis and a different style of play, Tuesday's home opener against rival Niagara University is – finally – a chance to see how far they've come since their last game, on Oct. 30, 2019.

"The group has been nothing but positive and upbeat – this [game] was the end goal for all of us," Louis said of the five months of preparation.

When Todd Clark, Canisius' previous head coach, stepped down last March after six years at the helm, Louis – Clark's assistant for two seasons – was given the interim tag just as the Covid-19 pandemic began. It wasn't until the end of July, 10 days before the team would typically return to campus for preseason, that Louis learned the fall schedule would be canceled – with no certainty then that a spring campaign would be a reality.