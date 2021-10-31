Buffalo State seniors refuse to close curtain on careers, storm back to beat Geneseo

While Pencic and Salim were the goal scorers, Moreland was perhaps the senior who elevated his play the most in the second half. Visibly frustrated with himself in the first half, the senior from Newfane was a man possessed after the intermission, winning virtually every tackle, skipping by defenders, working relentlessly to exhaustion and tormenting everyone near him (to the point where he needed a little veteran calming). Salim extolled his classmates' efforts.

+6 Grateful to be back on the field, Saleman Salim drives Buffalo State men's soccer forward Salim's defensive dominance – and vocal leadership with multiple freshman center back partners – has buoyed an offense that has scored more than two goals just twice.

"It's all love – [I] love these guys," Salim said. "Brotherhood. It's just my brothers, man, for real."

The sudden burst to life out of dormancy has been frustrating this year for Cardillo and Buffalo State's supporters, who realize how exceptional this Bengals team could be if they established at least some level of consistency. Adversity is often required to bring out the best in Buffalo State, but the seniors have responded time and time again.

"They've been in this situation so many times," Cardillo said. "Having that maturity where it's like, 'now I just need to flip the switch,' and that's what a lot of them have that a lot of [other teams] without much experience don't have.