Buffalo State hires Margolis to replace DeMarsh as women's soccer coach

Margolis becomes the 10th women's soccer head coach in Bengals history, but it's the first swap at the helm since 2002 when DeMarsh was hired to replace Courtney Longua. Under DeMarsh's guidance, Buffalo State won 147 games, qualified for the SUNYAC postseason nine times, won two regular season titles and reached the NCAA Tournament in 2016.

When nine of his players quit the team and 12 current and former players requested DeMarsh's termination to Buffalo State College administration at the end of 2019, an independent investigation determined DeMarsh had committed no NCAA violations and did not "mishandle the mental and physical well-being of his players." DeMarsh then sued the 12 accusing players for defamation – a court appearance has yet to be scheduled – and was told by school administration last March that his contract would not be renewed, his lawyer said.