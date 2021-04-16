 Skip to main content
Boys' soccer WNY Exceptional Seniors Game rosters announced
Boys' soccer WNY Exceptional Seniors Game rosters announced

WNY Exceptional Seniors Game

Canisius player Rehn Pielechowski, right, battles with Lancaster's Nicholas Loewer during the 2020 season. Pielechowski is one of the local boys soccer standouts on the Blue Team for the WNY Exceptional Seniors Game.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The WNY Exceptional Seniors Game, which showcases some of the Buffalo-area's top high school senior boys talent, is slated to run at 10 a.m. April 18 at Sahlen Sports Park (7070 Seneca St., Elma) on combined indoor fields 4 and 5.

Roughly six to eight college coaches will be on hand to scout the game, said match organizer Tim Kronenwetter. Given the size of the rosters, the boys game will last 110 minutes to lend more playing time. Each player participating is allowed two masked spectators.

All honors and stats from fall 2020 unless otherwise noted. Stats courtesy of SectionalSports.com.

RED TEAM

Coaches: Scott MacLean (Orchard Park Travel, Soccer Home Training), Rolfe Freidenberg (former Kenmore East High School), Rich Kozak (Frontier High School), Giovanni Cambareri (Canisius College club soccer, Frontier HS JV)

No. 2: Jon Czajka, Frontier forward (All-WNY selection, All-WNY Large School '19, nine goals, two assists in '20)

No. 3: Jake "Cubby" Mentkowski, Williamsville North defender (ECIC I honorable mention, two goals, two assists, keyed defense that allowed just six goals in 14 games)

No. 4: Jasim Qasim, Sweet Home midfielder-forward (ECIC II second team, 10 goals, nine assists)

No. 5: Dominic Marino, St. Joe's midfielder-forward (St. Joe's Player of the Year)

No. 6: Will Chow, Orchard Park defender (All-WNY Large School, two assists)

No. 8: Jake Gajewski, Clarence defender (All-WNY selection, All-WNY Large School '19, four goals in '20)

No. 9: Nate Dillenbeck, Lyndonville/Medina forward (All-WNY selection, All-WNY Small School in '19, 23 goals, five assists in '20)

No. 10: Luke Webster, Clarence midfielder (ECIC I honorable mention, four goals, one assist)

No. 11: Josh Heim, Westfield-Brocton midfielder (CCAA Central second team, two goals, two assists)

No. 12: Jordan Banach, Cheektowaga forward (ECIC III first team, two goals, one assist)

No. 14: Caleb Brady, Clarence defender-midfielder (ECIC I second team, one goal)

No. 15: Ahmed Daifallah, Lackawanna midfielder (ECIC IV first team in '19 and '20, four goals, six assists in '20)

No. 17: Nate Kaplan, Clarence defender (ECIC I second team, two assists)

No. 18: Casey Winiecki, Lyndonville/Medina midfielder (Niagara-Orleans first team in '20, second team in '19, five goals, two assists in '20)

No. 20: Mike Masocco, Eden defender-midfielder (ECIC IV second team)

No. 21: Shane Van Remmen, Holland defender (ECIC IV second team)

GOALKEEPER: Jack Petrie, Williamsville South (All-WNY Player of the Year, backstopped A2 champion Billies, who conceded seven goals in 16 games)

GOALKEEPER: Yousef Albakri, Lackawanna (ECIC IV first team, team allowed 14 goals in 12 games)

GOALKEEPER: Trevor Goodyear, Lancaster

[Related: 2020 HS boys soccer awards | 2019 HS boys soccer awards]

. . . 

Grand Island Josh Hunt soccer

Grand Island midfielder Josh Hunt (3) breaks up a pass intended for Williamsville East midfielder John Fors (4) during the Section VI, Class A-1 boys soccer championship at Williamsville East, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

BLUE TEAM

Coaches: Mark Evert (Villa Maria College), JJ Gabor (Tonawanda High School), Mike Schermerhorn (East Aurora JV, Orchard Park club), Rob Booker (Holland High School)

No. 2: Juan Matias, Fredonia forward (CCAA West Offensive Player of the Year, 15 goals, four assists)

No. 3: Rehn Pielechowski, Canisius defender (All-WNY selection, led team to MMA finals) 

No. 4: Elber Lopez-Hernandez, Westfield/Brocton defender-midfielder (CCAA Central second team)

No. 5: Solomon Konesky, Amherst midfielder-forward (All-WNY selection, seven goals, three assists)

No. 7: Josh Hunt, Grand Island midfielder (All-WNY selection, 13 goals, five assists)

No. 9: Matt Derenda, Alden forward (ECIC IV first team, 12 goals, seven assists)

No. 10: Jake Adelman, Williamsville North defender (All-WNY Large Schools, two goals)

No. 11: Adit Rai, Kenmore East midfielder (seven assists)

No. 12: Alex Teijeira, North Collins forward (All-WNY Small Schools, 20 goals, eight assists)

No. 14: Luke Meldrum, Williamsville North defender (All-WNY selection, one goal)

No. 15: Nick Golando, Maple Grove forward (All-WNY Small Schools, CCAA Central Player of the Year, 11 goals, eight assists)

No. 16: Adam Marsh, Maple Grove midfielder (All-WNY Small Schools, three assists)

No. 17: Dylan Ameis, Clarence midfielder (ECIC I honorable mention, one goal, four assists)

No. 18: Brandon Osetkowski, Niagara-Wheatfield midfielder (Niagara Frontier League second team)

No. 19: Mitch Warsaw, North Collins defender (CCAA Central first team, one goal, two assists)

No. 20: Donny Schmidt, Holland midfielder (ECIC IV first team, nine goals, five assists)

GOALKEEPER Sam Carpenter, Grand Island (All-WNY Large Schools, team allowed 12 goals in 16 games)

GOALKEEPER Mac Ward, Williamsville North (ECIC I first team, team allowed six goals in 14 games)

GOALKEEPER Jake Scott, Iroquois (ECIC III second team, team allowed 21 goals in 15 games)

