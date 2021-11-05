Boys soccer Exceptional Seniors Game rosters announced for 2021

Two star-studded lineups have been announced for the boys soccer Exceptional Seniors Game, which runs at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on the combined Field 4 and 5 at Sahlen Sports Park (7070 Seneca St., Elma).

+2 Rosters released for girls soccer Medaille Sport Management Invitational With this fall's high school soccer season mostly back to normal after a cancellation-strewn 2020, the Medaille Sport Management Invitational has also roared back with two loaded squads showcasing some of the area's top talent.

Organizer Tim Kronenwetter, who also sets up the Medaille Sport Management Invitational for the girls' side, was encouraged by the participation for this fall's event after last year's was pushed to the spring by the Covid-19 pandemic, and had praise for the help surrounding him.

"Simple to say that Jason Milne and Ed Apholz are paramount in the girls' match week improvements," Kronenwetter said in a message. "Scott MacLean is the right-hand man and coach for both genders, another high-end reason."

The two teams, comprising some of the area's top high school seniors, will compete for 90 minutes in front of college coaches and fans. Players from the Section VI teams still alive in the playoffs do not participate in the all-star game. All positions and statistics are courtesy of sectionalsports.com.

Here are the rosters determined after a few training sessions at Sahlen this past week.

Red team