Araujo's torrid run continues as FC Buffalo Women advance to UWS East Conference Final

Kelsey Araujo has taken United Women's Soccer by storm this summer. It was only fitting for the FC Buffalo Women winger to rise to the occasion in the team's biggest game of the season.
Araujo was involved in all three goals in FC Buffalo Women's 3-2 victory over the Lancaster Inferno in the UWS East Conference semifinals on Friday at Coyer Field. The Wolves advance to play the Connecticut Fusion, who beat Syracuse DA earlier Friday, at 2 p.m. Sunday at the same pitch at Buffalo State College.
The winner of Sunday's final will represent the East in the UWS National Tournament in Round Rock, Texas, beginning July 23.
"It's so massive – we worked so hard for this moment," Araujo said after the victory. "[Lancaster] was a very physical team, but we proved that we wanted it, and that was the end result."
FC Buffalo Women's head coach Nikki Bartholomew was ecstatic with how her shorthanded roster executed the game plan, which generally accentuated what the Wolves have done well all season.
"I'm super proud," Bartholomew said. "We had a game plan to keep the intensity high from the very start to put [Lancaster] on their heels, and then score often and early."
Araujo's pace and relentless runs down the right were too much for the Inferno to handle, almost from the first whistle. The former Niagara University winger broke the deadlock 21 minutes in on a goal she said was "a little lucky" – banking a shot off Lancaster goalkeeper Raegan Dunwoodie, who'd cheated to take away the cross. The tally will likely be recorded as an own goal but was undoubtedly the result of Araujo's pace and assertiveness.
On the other side of halftime, Araujo again burned down the right, striking a shot at Dunwoodie from close range that the keeper parried initially, but the rebound sat nicely for Marcy Barberic, who was trailing the play, to tap into the gaping net in the 52nd minute.
Bartholomew's team adopted more of a defensive approach following Barberic's goal, but the 2-0 advantage was halved in the 78th minute when Inferno substitute Kayla Mesaros buried a loose ball at the back post following a collision that knocked Wolves center back Abby Molloy to the turf. FC Buffalo withstood periods of pressure from Lancaster over the ensuing 12 minutes, defending with 10 behind the ball and taking no risks.
In the fifth of five minutes of stoppage time – shortly after FC Buffalo center midfielders Dani Vis and Julia Schurr departed with injuries – the Wolves thought they could exhale when Cutrona's left-footed lob behind the Inferno back line found Araujo at full tilt with just Dunwoodie to beat. The visiting goalkeeper hesitated for a second, allowing Araujo to poke the ball around her and tuck into the net from 18 yards out.
But Lancaster would capitalize on a momentary letdown from the Wolves after Araujo's stoppage-time goal to cut the margin to one once again; Michaela Kasparcova outmuscled an FC Buffalo defender and fired past Wolves goalkeeper Emily Kelly. The whistle blew three times roughly a minute after, however, and reality set in that FC Buffalo Women had reached the East Conference Final in their inaugural season.
The Connecticut Fusion, the Wolves' opponent Sunday in the conference final, were the No. 3 seed entering the four-team conference playoffs, but Tom D'Agostino's team dispatched of Syracuse DA with relative ease in the match preceding FC Buffalo Women's win. Due to an unbalanced schedule, the Wolves and Fusion did not meet for a regular-season clash.
"It's the biggest game of the entire season," Araujo said of Sunday's final, "so I hope we can get the same effort we put forth today and bring home the championship."
Bartholomew was content to savor Friday's win. "We got this far and whatever happens from here on out ... it's been a success already," she said.
IMPACT RESERVES: With neither Maya Palmer or Emily Lazenby available, Bartholomew had to adjust both her formation and her personnel to deal with the loss of two defensive starters. That meant Erin Weir and Victoria Colotti slotted in as fullbacks, with Tess Ford and Molloy centrally.
The head coach drew particular attention to Colotti, the Buffalo State graduate, and holding midfielder Julia Schurr, who replaced the injured Katherine Camper in the center of midfield.
"I think Victoria stepped up," Bartholomew said. "She's been playing defensively for us, but that's not her normal position prior to coming to this team. And Julia Schurr – she hasn't been seeing a lot of field time, but she stepped up big time today too.
"They definitely have the talent to be here," the head coach added. "Sometimes they don't get used as often as we'd like to use them, but they rose to the occasion today and we're thankful."