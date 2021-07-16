Araujo's torrid run continues as FC Buffalo Women advance to UWS East Conference Final

Kelsey Araujo has taken United Women's Soccer by storm this summer. It was only fitting for the FC Buffalo Women winger to rise to the occasion in the team's biggest game of the season.

Araujo was involved in all three goals in FC Buffalo Women's 3-2 victory over the Lancaster Inferno in the UWS East Conference semifinals on Friday at Coyer Field. The Wolves advance to play the Connecticut Fusion, who beat Syracuse DA earlier Friday, at 2 p.m. Sunday at the same pitch at Buffalo State College.

The winner of Sunday's final will represent the East in the UWS National Tournament in Round Rock, Texas, beginning July 23.

"It's so massive – we worked so hard for this moment," Araujo said after the victory. "[Lancaster] was a very physical team, but we proved that we wanted it, and that was the end result."

FC Buffalo Women's head coach Nikki Bartholomew was ecstatic with how her shorthanded roster executed the game plan, which generally accentuated what the Wolves have done well all season.

"I'm super proud," Bartholomew said. "We had a game plan to keep the intensity high from the very start to put [Lancaster] on their heels, and then score often and early."