Ali Shawish's game-winner for FC Buffalo is personal triumph amid tragic summer

"It's [been] rough," said Shawish, who'd battled back from an even more serious leg fracture suffered last year. "I had to find myself a couple times during the season."

In savoring the game-winner Saturday, Shawish reflected on his father's memory when asked about the goal's significance during a tough period of life.

"He always trusted me and believed in me and told me to chase my dreams," said Shawish, who played his college soccer at Daemen and Buffalo State. "I'm going to continue doing that – I know he'd be proud of me today."

FC Buffalo held a moment of silence before a match earlier this season to remember the life of Shawish's father, who was revered for his generosity by the Lackawanna community.

"[Ali's] dad was a very generous person, always there for you when you needed him," said Faress Saleh, a prominent figure in Lackawanna soccer. "He never showed anger toward anyone and always looked at the good in people. He would literally give you his house if you needed it."

When FCY New York's season concluded June 30, Shawish was invited to train again with FC Buffalo, a side he'd suited up for in 2018 and 2019. "They like me here and I enjoy myself here, so I'm happy to be here," Shawish said after Saturday's game.