Ali Shawish's game-winner for FC Buffalo is personal triumph amid tragic summer

During a summer of relentless difficulty, FC Buffalo's Ali Shawish can cherish memories from at least one night when hope pierced through darkness.
Just five minutes after entering as a substitute, the Wolves winger received the ball on the left side of the attacking third, cut sharply inside and fizzed a knuckling shot that careened into the side netting of Rochester's goal.
Shawish's snipe, in his first match this season with FC Buffalo, would hold up as the decisive tally in the Wolves' 2-1 victory over the Rochester Lancers on Saturday in their home finale of the National Premier Soccer League season.
"That goal just brings me back to life, to be honest with you," Shawish said after the match.
The late-May death of Shawish's father, Abdullah, after a long stay in the hospital deeply saddened the Lackawanna soccer community, of which Shawish is an integral part, as well as Buffalo soccer as a whole.
While soccer has long been a passion and escape for Shawish, even his athletic outlets were briefly taken away due to a knee injury suffered in a May match with FCY New York, another local amateur soccer club that competes in a different league, that sidelined him for about a month.
"It's [been] rough," said Shawish, who'd battled back from an even more serious leg fracture suffered last year. "I had to find myself a couple times during the season."
In savoring the game-winner Saturday, Shawish reflected on his father's memory when asked about the goal's significance during a tough period of life.
"He always trusted me and believed in me and told me to chase my dreams," said Shawish, who played his college soccer at Daemen and Buffalo State. "I'm going to continue doing that – I know he'd be proud of me today."
FC Buffalo held a moment of silence before a match earlier this season to remember the life of Shawish's father, who was revered for his generosity by the Lackawanna community.
"[Ali's] dad was a very generous person, always there for you when you needed him," said Faress Saleh, a prominent figure in Lackawanna soccer. "He never showed anger toward anyone and always looked at the good in people. He would literally give you his house if you needed it."
When FCY New York's season concluded June 30, Shawish was invited to train again with FC Buffalo, a side he'd suited up for in 2018 and 2019. "They like me here and I enjoy myself here, so I'm happy to be here," Shawish said after Saturday's game.
After Rochester scored first on a goal by August Finn – coincidentally Shawish's former teammate at Buffalo State – the Wolves responded off a set piece. Habib Famuditimi, who's assumed a holding midfield role for the last few matches after beginning the season as a center back, swung in a corner kick to the edge of the six-yard box, where Alessio Atzori (Canisius) saw his first attempt saved by Wilkin before the defender poked home the rebound to equalize.