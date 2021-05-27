After twists and turns, FC Buffalo to play home opener Friday at D'Youville

Billed as the "largest U.S. interleague tournament of 2021" after the cancellation of the U.S. Open Cup, the NISA cup returns in more robust fashion this summer, with FC Buffalo again participating. Grouped with Rust Belt Derby rivals Detroit City FC and Cleveland SC, as well as Michigan-based Livonia City FC, the Wolves will play three matches and, if they end up with the most points among the three, will advance to a single-elimination bracket against the winners of the other eight regions.

Although specific dates for FC Buffalo's three games have yet to be announced, the NISA tournament runs from July 11 through Aug. 4. The Wolves currently have an NPSL regular season match slated for July 17, at Syracuse.

Last summer, FC Buffalo's participation in the NISA Independent Cup overlapped (confusingly) with its involvement in the NPSL Members Cup, resulting in three matches – a 3-2 Members Cup win over the Erie Commodores, then a 3-1 loss to Cleveland SC and 3-0 loss to Detroit City FC in Independent Cup action.