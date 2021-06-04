A Friday to remember for soccer fans as FC Buffalo hosts first men's, women's doubleheader

The stage has been set nicely for a historic night at Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium, the site of the first men's and women's doubleheader in FC Buffalo history on June 4.
The FC Buffalo Women kick off the twin bill with a 5:30 p.m. clash against the Albany Rush, a foe they beat narrowly on the road last month, followed by the FC Buffalo men tangling with rival Erie Commodores at 8 p.m., both at 2885 Main St.
The Wolves have detailed capacity limitations as well as single-game and doubleheader ticket sales here; as of 10 a.m. Friday, the women's game had sold out and the men's game had limited individual tickets remaining. No admission will be sold at the door Friday and likely for much of the season.
Both matches will be streamed online on the MyCujoo platform; follow FC Buffalo's Twitter account for the requisite links.
The biggest storyline is the home debut for FC Buffalo Women, a new squad within the Wolves' growing club structure, led by owner Nick Mendola, director of operations Liz Mantel, a player advisory board and head coach Nikki Bartholomew. The Wolves women are off to a 3-0 start in their inaugural season, collecting road wins, all by one goal, against Rochester, Albany and Syracuse.
Thrilled by the prospect of a doubleheader to shine a greater spotlight on the women's Buffalo debut, Mantel was quick to emphasize the club's family nature.
"When we started the women’s side it wasn’t about just launching another team, it was about completing the FC Buffalo family," said Mantel, in her third year overall with the organization, "so the fact that we get to see the whole family play on one day is special. But I’m really excited for our fans, they are the backbone of this club and have been there and hyped since we made the announcement.
"To be able have this doubleheader for them is what I’m excited for, they are going to have two great matches to watch and honestly, I can’t wait to hear them back at All-High ... it’s been too long!"
Familiar names to the Buffalo soccer community have thrived off the bat for a team that's fast and attack-minded. Kelsey Araujo, who just graduated from Niagara, and Marcy Barberic, set to play her fifth year at UB, have been lethal forces on the wing, with Daemen grad Jamie Boyar fully capable of starting or providing a spark off the bench.
It's the team's depth, Mantel said, that really stands out in training. In fact, high school All-American Brigid Molloy, a longtime standout for the Western New York Flash Academy in the ECNL, joined the Wolves on Wednesday in Syracuse and will be part of the squad moving forward.
Former Bulls great Carissima Cutrona, who ranks among the university's all-time leading goal scorers, wears the captain's armband and dictates play up front; she's a nightmare for center backs due to her constant activity. There's plenty of poise and field vision in the center of the pitch, with Kat Camper, Dani Braun-Martinez and Dani Vis among those who've pulled the strings so far.
Emily Kelly, the Wilson High School product, collected the team's first-ever clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Syracuse Wednesday, serving as the trunk of a back four that includes her college teammates Emily Lazenby and Tess Ford.
On the men's side, the Wolves – fielding their strongest, deepest and most cohesive side in the Frank Butcher coaching era – look to rebound after a 1-1 draw with Syracuse FC, which left several players reacting as if it were a loss given FC Buffalo's dominance of the ball and scoring chances.
Friday's clash against Erie – a decadelong rivalry that fueled the #HateErie hashtag among FC Buffalo's supporters group, the Situation Room – might lack some of the animosity that supercharged these matchups when both club's rosters were more consistent year after year, but don't be surprised to see a few cards doled out and some harsh tackles levied. In the past, scoring goals has actually not been a requirement for an entertaining match (although they certainly have never hurt).
In their last meeting, FC Buffalo took down the Commodores 3-2 in the NPSL Members Cup, held last summer as a way for the team to get matches in when the National Premier Soccer League season was canceled due to Covid-19.