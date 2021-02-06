Slow start, second-half scoring drought plagues St. Bonaventure in loss at Saint Louis

Kyle Lofton led St. Bonaventure with 17 points. Javonte Perkins led the Billikens with 21 points, but the Billikens’ depth also played a role in their first win since Dec. 23.

Saint Louis’ bench had 25 points to Bona’s four, including 11 points from guard Demarius Jacobs and eight from forward Marten Linssen.

“The key was the two guys coming off the bench,” Schmidt said. They scored 19 points and that was the difference. That was their best points. Those two kids were the difference.”

The Billikens (8-3, 1-2) jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the first five minutes, and the Bonnies appeared to take a hit less than seven minutes in, when Jaren Holmes (12 points) got called for his third foul, which put Bona’s second-leading scorer on the bench, particularly at a point where the Bonnies struggled to muster offense.

Bona was 3 for 11 from the floor in the first nine minutes, went more than six minutes between field goals and fell behind 23-12.