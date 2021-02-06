Slow start, second-half scoring drought plagues St. Bonaventure in loss at Saint Louis

This was supposed to be the weekend when the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team was going to affirm its spot as the top team in the Atlantic 10 Conference, and when it was going to make its case to be considered a nationally ranked team.
Instead, the Bonnies buried themselves in a hole early and were unable to match or control their opponents’ perimeter game in the second half, in a 70-59 loss to Saint Louis on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.
The loss ended Bona’s seven-game winning streak. It minimizes Bona’s chances to earn a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, and it could become a blemish on the Bonnies’ NCAA Tournament resume for an at-large bid.
Prior to Saturday night’s games, the Bonnies remain in first place in the Atlantic 10, ahead of VCU (6-2), Davidson (6-2) and Massachusetts (5-2), which was scheduled to play Rhode Island on Saturday. The winner of the Atlantic 10 tournament in March earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
However, the Bonnies (9-2, 7-2 Atlantic 10) lost to a Saint Louis team that had been paused due to Covid-19 positive tests and quarantines from Dec. 30 to Jan. 22, and had lost its first two games since resuming activities.
“That’s a good team, and they were really desperate,” Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt told reporters.
Kyle Lofton led St. Bonaventure with 17 points. Javonte Perkins led the Billikens with 21 points, but the Billikens’ depth also played a role in their first win since Dec. 23.
Saint Louis’ bench had 25 points to Bona’s four, including 11 points from guard Demarius Jacobs and eight from forward Marten Linssen.
“The key was the two guys coming off the bench,” Schmidt said. They scored 19 points and that was the difference. That was their best points. Those two kids were the difference.”
The Billikens (8-3, 1-2) jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the first five minutes, and the Bonnies appeared to take a hit less than seven minutes in, when Jaren Holmes (12 points) got called for his third foul, which put Bona’s second-leading scorer on the bench, particularly at a point where the Bonnies struggled to muster offense.
Bona was 3 for 11 from the floor in the first nine minutes, went more than six minutes between field goals and fell behind 23-12.
But with 7 1/2 minutes left in the half, the Bonnies cut Saint Louis’ lead to 27-20 on Lofton's layup, off a play that started with a block by Osun Osunniyi (five blocks, eight rebounds, seven points). Then, the Bonnies cut it to three with less than five minutes left in the half, on back-to-back shots by Jalen Shaw and Alejandro Vasquez. The Bonnies also took advantage of a scoring drought for the Billikens, which lasted nearly six minutes until Gibson Jimerson hit a 3-pointer with 3:47 left in the half.
Then, with 1:22 left, Lofton’s three-point play made it 35-31, but Jordan Goodwin’s free throw with 26 seconds left gave Saint Louis a 36-31 lead at halftime.
The Bonnies opened the second half on a 6-0 run to take their first lead of the game at 37-36, and forced Saint Louis to call a timeout less than three minutes in. Bona's six points came on a pair of free throws by Jalen Adaway, and two baskets by Holmes, both off turnovers by the Billikens.
“Being down 17-4, to cut it to five at the half and come out the second half and play well in the first three to four minutes, it gave us some hope,” Schmidt said.
But Saint Louis’ perimeter game impacted the Bonnies. Ahead 50-49, the Billikens went on a 9-0 run that included two 3-pointers by Perkins, and opened their lead to 10 with 4:29 left. Saint Louis was 5 for 11 on 3-pointers in the second half, and in the final nine minutes, Bona went nearly six minutes without a field goal, until Holmes hit a 3-pointer with 2:18 left.
“We just dug ourselves in a hole,” Schmidt said. “Our guys fought back and took the lead with 17 minutes left in the second half, and had a couple turnovers.
“We made some mistakes in our zone, and every time we made a mistake, they made us pay.”