Adam Page grew up a Sabres fan, frequently going to games with his father. He wanted to one day be a stand-up hockey player, too, but at the time, he was too young to realize that wasn’t possible.

Page, from Lancaster, was born with hydrocephalus and spina bifida, a birth defect caused by incomplete formation of vertebrae. But hockey was never out of the cards for him. And by the time he was 6, he had found what would later be his “full-time job.”

“We were lucky enough to find sled hockey here and I got on the sled for the first time, and I loved it,” Page said.

“It felt like I was just a hockey player.”

Page, now 31, became a three-time Paralympic gold medalist with the U.S national sled hockey team (2010, 2014 and 2018) and won three gold medals, two silver and one bronze at the World Para Ice Hockey Championships. The St. Mary’s High School and Medaille University graduate was selected to the 2023 Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame class in June and will be formally inducted later this fall.

“It's something I knew would be possible but never thought it would actually happen until I got the phone call,” Page said in June when the class was announced. “It's an honor to be with the class that I'm with and all the people before me.”

He missed the phone call at first. He didn’t recognize the number and didn’t pick up. It wasn’t until he checked his voicemail and called right back, accepting the honor for the efforts that he put on the ice for his country and his hometown.

Sled hockey was just a hobby at first. He joined the Sabres program at 6 years old, but didn’t think about playing for a junior and senior national team or a professional career for a while – he didn’t even realize that was an option, Page said.

Around 12 or 13 years old, the national team became the goal. Bob O’Connor, Page’s junior national team coach who has since died, motivated him to try out for the senior national team.

There was some self-doubt. Page, then 14, thought he was too young and too small – 115 pounds “soaking wet,” he said. If it wasn’t for O’Connor, Page said he thinks he wouldn’t have tried out when he did. Page also got a personal trainer.

“He really pushed me to be able to say ‘Yeah, you can make this team. You just gotta believe in yourself,’ ” Page said of O’Connor, who was a “big name in USA hockey.”

Page tried out for the 2006-07 national team but wasn’t selected. He was competing against players in their 30s and 40s. So, he came back the next year at 15 years old to try out for the 2007-08 team.

He made it, becoming the youngest member of the national team.

“That was my full-time job for really almost 12 years,” Page said, adding he would work out on the ice or gym around six days a week. “It's just all I focused on, but I loved every second of it.”

Page, a forward, earned his first medal in 2008, when the United States defeated Japan for bronze at the 2008 World Championships. That would be the first of many medals for Page, who was a sophomore at St. Mary’s at the time. His next step was the Paralympics, the pinnacle of the sport.

Two years later in 2010 – and before he had graduated high school – Page became a Paralympic gold medalist in Vancouver when the U.S. shut out opponents by a combined 19-0 in five matches.

Page picked up two more golds in the 2014 Sochi and 2018 PyeongChang games, helping the United States become the first country to win at least two consecutive gold Paralympic sled hockey medals.

“I said to myself ‘I'd be lucky if I made one (Paralympic team) and have a chance at a gold medal and let alone three and winning three,” Page said. “It was great to be a part of those three teams and just the success that we've had and that they continue to have now, it's just amazing to see.”

It came full circle for Page when he won one of his three World Championship gold medals in Buffalo in 2015. The U.S. shut out Canada 3-0 at LECOM Harborcenter, adjacent to the venue where he and his father, Norm, would attend Sabres games, and in front of his home community.

It’s the same community that he has been giving back to now that his playing career is complete. Page said he and his father started the Sled Hockey Foundation around 2014, which later would be rebranded as Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports in 2018.

The original mission focused on giving kids, adults and veterans access to sled hockey and create awareness of the sport.

But as part of the rebranding, the nonprofit organization has reached more people in the community. Page realized not everyone likes sled hockey, so the organization opened it up to as many adaptive sports as possible, including wheelchair lacrosse, stand-up lacrosse for those with cognitive disabilities, blind hockey, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair curling and wheelchair football.

“If you think you can't do something, you can, and it is out there and available to you,” Page said.

And though his national team career is complete, the “full-time job” remains with his foundation, all part of Page’s resume for his induction into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.

“The support that we've had, that I've had … Buffalo has always been behind it,” Page said.