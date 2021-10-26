Skier Tricia Mangan hosts fundraiser to help pursue return to Olympics

Olympic downhill skier Tricia Mangan of Derby is returning to Buffalo to host a fundraiser in support of her training for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The event is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association clubhouse, 405 Ohio St. Mangan will be there and hold a silent auction of her National and Olympic team items along with items donated by local businesses. More information on the silent auction is available at triciamangan.org/support. There is also a means to take part virtually.

Mangan, 24, is a graduate of Nardin Academy and Dartmouth College. She grew up skiing at Holimont in Ellicottville and is a member of the International Ski Racing Academy in Val di Fassa, Italy. A 2018 Olympian, she skis full- time on the World Cup circuit.

She is home on a training break before the first World Cup race of the season on Dec. 4 at Lake Louise, Alberta.

“I am really excited for the coming season, as I have been training on and off the hill very hard," Mangan said in a release. "I am also looking forward to having the chance to be with all my local supporters at the fundraiser.

"My expenses for this Olympic season are quite high due to increased training volume, more international traveling, and more competitive events, which is why I am asking for help in offsetting my costs. Buffalo has always played a large role in supporting me, and I look forward to sharing more success with them this coming season.”