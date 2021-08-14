 Skip to main content
Six Rochester pitchers blank Bisons
Rochester 4, Buffalo 0

For starters: Good pitching will stop hot hitting. That's a baseball axiom that proved true on Saturday as the Buffalo Bisons' six-game winning streak was ended by the visiting Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field. Buffalo had outscored the opposition, 44-12, in the six wins. The Herd's first loss after four wins at home in Buffalo dropped their record to 53-33 and a tie in the loss column in the Northeast Division standings with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders (50-33), who played Saturday night.  Also, the Bisons now have one more loss than the overall leader in Triple-A East, the Durham Bulls (55-32), who also were scheduled for a night game.
 
The Bisons are 6-6 in shutout games this season. Half of them involved the Red Wings, and Buffalo is 4-2 in shutouts against the Wings. Overall, the Herd is 17-5 against Rochester this season and has won all four series with a seven-gamer left after Sunday's series finale.
 
How the game was won: Six Rochester pitchers combined to shut out the Bisons, allowing five hits, all singles, and striking out seven. Starter Ben Braymer (4-7) pitched the first five. Kyle McGowin, Bryan Bonnell, Alberto Baldonado, Diego Moreno and Aaron Bennett took it the rest of the way. After a leadoff walk to Tyler White, Bennett closed it on a fly ball to Cullen Large then getting Juan Graterol to ground into a game-ending double play. Nate Pearson, activated from the 7-day injured list on Saturday, pitched one shutout inning at the start before Thomas Hatch (1-3) pitched the next six.
 
Star of the game: Rochester DH Daniel Palka, who was 3 for 4 and scored two of the Wings' four runs. One came on his 14th home run of the season with the bases empty in the sixth. The first Rochester run came home on a double by Keibert Ruiz in the third. Palka was on base when Nick Banks gave the Red Wings two insurance runs in the ninth. It was the first Triple-A home run and first runs batted-in for the former Texas Aggie, playing in only his fourth game for Rochester after he was promoted from Double-A Harrisburg.

Next: Bisons (Jacob Waguespack, 6-2, 2.70) vs. Rochester (Luis Reyes, 7-7, 5.20) at 1:05. It's a continuation of Frontline Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend. Any healthcare worker who was on the frontlines of the Covid-19 battle can receive two free tickets by showing employee ID at the ballpark box office. It's also Kids Run the Bases on Sunday, too.

