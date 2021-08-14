Six Rochester pitchers blank Bisons

Rochester 4, Buffalo 0

For starters: Good pitching will stop hot hitting. That's a baseball axiom that proved true on Saturday as the Buffalo Bisons' six-game winning streak was ended by the visiting Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field. Buffalo had outscored the opposition, 44-12, in the six wins. The Herd's first loss after four wins at home in Buffalo dropped their record to 53-33 and a tie in the loss column in the Northeast Division standings with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders (50-33), who played Saturday night. Also, the Bisons now have one more loss than the overall leader in Triple-A East, the Durham Bulls (55-32), who also were scheduled for a night game.

The Bisons are 6-6 in shutout games this season. Half of them involved the Red Wings, and Buffalo is 4-2 in shutouts against the Wings. Overall, the Herd is 17-5 against Rochester this season and has won all four series with a seven-gamer left after Sunday's series finale.