Section VI plans to crown spring champs, but won't send them to state tournament

In order to give area athletes a chance at having as complete a spring high school sports season as possible, Section VI said Thursday that it will not participate in New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournaments.

With state officials giving sections the flexibility to adjust schedules, the spring sports season in the area runs May 10 to June 30. Historically, the scholastic sports season ends before state Regents exams scheduled to be taken prior to graduation.

Section VI moves wrestling to spring season Wrestling moves to the revised spring season of May 10-June 30, along with baseball, softball, tennis, lacrosse and track.

Spring sports this year include the just recently moved wrestling, along with traditional sports baseball, softball, tennis, boys and girls lacrosse and track.

“As difficult as it was, by removing our teams from state competition in the spring, we can now extend our calendars and offer more contests for our athletes,” Section VI President Brett Banker said. “We anticipate that with this move, our athletes will likely complete full seasons, which they lost last year.”

The winter season for high-risk sports begins Monday and will include Section VI tournaments slated to be finished by March 27. Low- and moderate-risk winter sports began their winter seasons Jan. 19. The winter sports state championship tournaments have already been canceled by the NYSPHSAA and the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.