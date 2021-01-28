 Skip to main content
Section VI plans to crown spring champs, but won't send them to state tournament
Section VI plans to crown spring champs, but won't send them to state tournament

Orchard Park 17, Nichols 3 boys baseball (copy)

Spring sports teams will get a chance to play this season locally but won't go to the state tournament.

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

In order to give area athletes a chance at having as complete a spring high school sports season as possible, Section VI said Thursday that it will not participate in New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournaments.

With state officials giving sections the flexibility to adjust schedules, the spring sports season in the area runs May 10 to June 30. Historically, the scholastic sports season ends before state Regents exams scheduled to be taken prior to graduation.

Spring sports this year include the just recently moved wrestling, along with traditional sports baseball, softball, tennis, boys and girls lacrosse and track.

“As difficult as it was, by removing our teams from state competition in the spring, we can now extend our calendars and offer more contests for our athletes,” Section VI President Brett Banker said. “We anticipate that with this move, our athletes will likely complete full seasons, which they lost last year.”

The winter season for high-risk sports begins Monday and will include Section VI tournaments slated to be finished by March 27. Low- and moderate-risk winter sports began their winter seasons Jan. 19. The winter sports state championship tournaments have already been canceled by the NYSPHSAA and the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association.

