Section VI moves wrestling to spring season

Section VI announced Thursday that the high school wrestling season has been moved from winter to the spring.

The decision was made following a meeting of the Section VI Executive Council, which came a day after the health departments for all the counties in which Section VI had membership recommended postponing or canceling the wrestling season.

Wrestling moves to the revised spring season of May 10-June 30, along with baseball, softball, tennis, lacrosse and track.

“Our Executive Committee met with representatives from all five counties and chose to follow the pleas of our health officials and the CDC, to pause our wrestling season," Section VI President Brett Banker said in a news release. “We never discussed canceling wrestling completely, although that was an option. We know that a move to spring may cause conflicts with athletes and coaches, however we are thankful we had this alternative.”

The winter season for high-risk sports is now only basketball and ice hockey and will begin Monday, with sectional championships completed by March 27. Low-risk sports bowling, rifle, swimming and skiing started in early January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.