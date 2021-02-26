Section VI football season will be five weeks, two rounds of playoffs

No foolin’.

A copy of the final version of the master football schedule for the abbreviated Fall II/spring season has been sent to the News.

The five-week regular season begins Thursday, April 1 with a 14-game slate for members of the Football Federation. Three games are set for April 2 and 15 will be play on April 3.

The regular season ends May 1 with a short postseason to follow with semifinal games the weekend of May 6-7 and finals the following weekend. The high seeds host each playoff game.

There will be at least one game scheduled for Thursday each week. There still is a possibility some game dates might be changed like a Friday game moved to Saturday, etc.

Teams start practicing March 22 with most expected to practice Sundays since the section has waived the no-Sunday practice/game rule.

Week One’s potential top games on opening night include Amherst at Sweet Home, South Park at Starpoint and the return of Maple Grove to 11-man football as the Red Dragons open at Salamanca.

The three-game slate is light April 2 but one of them pits contenders against each other as defending Class AA champ faces Bennett at All High Stadium.

