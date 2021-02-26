 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Section VI football season will be five weeks, two rounds of playoffs. Here's the schedule
0 comments
top story

Section VI football season will be five weeks, two rounds of playoffs. Here's the schedule

Support this work for $1 a month
South Park-McKinley-Section VI-Class A-Football-Scull-New Era Field (copy)

Marqwan Fluitt and the South Park Sparks begin their Section VI Class A title defense April 1 at Starpoint.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Fall II is just on the horizon for high school sports and that means football is back. 

According to the master schedule provided to The News on Friday, the five-week regular season begins Thursday, April 1, with a 14-game slate for members of the Football Federation. Three games are set for April 2 and 15 will be played April 3.

The regular season ends May 1 with a short postseason to follow with sectional semifinal games the weekend of May 6-7 and finals May 13-14. The higher seeds host each playoff game, as has been in the case for all sports throughout the academic year.

At least one game is scheduled for Thursday night each week.

As is always the case, some game dates and sites might be changed, such as a Friday game moving to a Saturday.

The Fall II season was created when the state declined to approve high-risk sports – football, volleyball and competitive cheerleading – in the traditional fall season because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Teams are allowed to start practicing March 22 with most expected to practice Sundays because the section has waived the no-Sunday practice/game rule. Athletes who play traditional winter sports such as basketball and hockey are in danger of missing the start of Fall II practice because of the sectional playoffs.

The spring sports season is allowed to begin May 3, meaning only football players on teams that make the semifinals would be in danger of missing practice time should they play spring sports. 

Week One’s potential top games on opening night include Amherst at Sweet Home, South Park at Starpoint and the return of Maple Grove to 11-man football as the Red Dragons open at Salamanca.

The three-game slate is light April 2, but one matchup pits contenders against each other as defending Class AA champion Lancaster faces Bennett at All High Stadium.

SECTION VI FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Subject to change. Unless noted, Thursday and Friday games start at 7 p.m.; Saturday games start at 2 p.m. Games in bold indicate non-league. RF – Riverside Field. AH -- All High Stadium.

WEEK 1

Thursday, April 1                   

Amherst at Sweet Home               

North Tonawanda at Williamsville South       

South Park at Starpoint               

Lockport at Grand Island               

East Aurora/Holland at West Seneca East       

Lew-Port at Pioneer                   

Lake Shore at Depew                   

Newfane at Medina                   

Wilson at Tonawanda                   

Lackawanna at Alden                   

Gowanda/Pine Valley at Eden/North Collins               

Maple Grove at Salamanca               

Franklinville/Ellicottville at Silver Creek/Forestville               

Randolph at Catt./Little Valley                   

Friday, April 2

Hamburg at Jamestown   

Cheektowaga vs. Burgard/Arts (RF)

Lancaster vs. Bennett/BPS (AH)

Saturday, April 3

Clarence at Niagara Falls

Orchard Park vs. Hutch Tech (RF), 1

Niagara-Wheatfield at West Seneca West

McKinley at Kenmore West

Williamsville East at Kenmore East, 7

Williamsville North at Frontier, 7

Albion at Iroquois, 7

WNYMCS/HS at Olean

Akron at Cleveland Hill

All-Limestone vs. CSP at Clymer, 1:30

Ch. Lake/West/Broc vs. CV/Falc at Falconer, 7 

Springville at JFK, 1:30

Fredonia at Southwestern, 7

Dunkirk at Maryvale

St. Mary’s (Lancaster) at Portville

WEEK 2

Thursday, April 8

South Park at North Tonawanda

Hutch Tech/BPS at Frontier

WNYMCS/HS at Maryvale

Friday, April 9

Niagara Falls at Lancaster               

Williamsville North vs. Bennett/BPS (AH)       

Clarence at Orchard Park               

McKinley at Niagara-Wheatfield           

West Seneca West at Hamburg           

Williamsville South at Amherst           

Olean at Dunkirk

Albion at Depew

Lake Shore at East Aurora/Holland

Pioneer vs. Burgard (RF)

West Seneca East at Iroquois

Kenmore East at Starpoint

Southwestern at All-Limestone

CSP vs. Ch. Lake/West/Brocton at Chat. Lake

Springville at Eden/North Collins

Alden at Gowanda/Pine Valley

Newfane at Tonawanda

Medina at Akron

Cleveland Hill at Wilson

Silver Creek/For at Catt/LV

Timon at Randolph

Frank/Ell at Salamanca

Portville at Maple Grove

Saturday, April 10

Kenmore West at Lockport

Sweet Home at Williamsville East

Fredonia vs. CV/Falconer at Falconer, 7

JFK at Lackawanna, 1

Jamestown at Grand Island, 6

Cheektowaga at Lew-Port, 7

WEEK 3

Thursday, April 15

Lancaster at Williamsville North

Bennett/BPS vs. Hutch Tech/BPS (RF)

Amherst at North Tonawanda

Friday, April 16

Niagara Falls at Orchard Park           

Frontier at Clarence                   

Kenmore West at Jamestown           

Hamburg at Grand Island               

West Seneca West vs. McKinley (RF)       

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Sweet Home at Kenmore East

Starpoint at Williamsville South

Williamsville East vs. South Park at Bennett

Iroquois at Cheektowaga

Lew-Port at East Aurora/Holland

West Seneca East at Pioneer

Olean at Depew

Maryvale at Lake Shore, 6:30

Dunkirk at Albion

Ch. Lake/West/Brocton at Fredonia

CV/Falconer at All-Limestone

CSP at Southwestern

Gowanda/PV at Springville

Tonawanda at Akron

Cleveland Hill at Medina

Portville at Silver Creek/For

Randolph at Maple Grove

Catt/LV at Frank/Ell at Ell

Saturday, April 17

WNYMCS/HS vs. Burgard/Arts (RF), 1

Niagara-Wheatfield at Lockport

Eden/NC at Lackawanna, 1

Alden at JFK, 1:30

Wilson at Newfane

WEEK 4

Thursday, April 22

Eden/NC at Alden

Friday, April 23             

Clarence at Lancaster               

Bennett/BPS at Frontier               

Orchard Park at Williamsville North           

Jamestown at Niagara-Wheatfield           

McKinley at Hamburg                   

Williamsville South at Sweet Home           

North Tonawanda at Kenmore East           

Starpoint at Williamsville East           

Albion at Olean

Depew at Maryvale

WNYMCS/HS at Lake Shore, 6:30

Dunkirk at West Seneca East

Pioneer at Cheektowaga

Iroquois at Lew-Port

Burgard/Arts at East Aurora/Holland

All-Limestone at Fredonia

Ch. Lake/West/Brocton at Southwestern

Lackawanna at Springville

Wilson at Medina

Maple Grove at Silver Creek/For

Frank/Ell at Randolph

O’Hara at Catt/LV

Salamanca at Portville

Saturday, April 24

Hutch Tech/BPS at Niagara Falls

Lockport at West Seneca West

Grand Island at Kenmore West

CV/Falconer vs. CSP at Panama, 1:30

Gowanda/PV at JFK, 1:30

Tonawanda at Cleveland Hill

Akron at Newfane

South Park at Amherst, 7

WEEK 5

Thursday, April 29

Kenmore East at Williamsville South

Medina at Tonawanda

JFK at Eden/North Collins 

Sweet Home at South Park (AH)

Friday, April 30

Frontier at Lancaster                   

Niagara Falls at Williamsville North           

Orchard Park vs. Bennett/BPS (AH)       

Hutch Tech/BPS at Clarence               

West Seneca West at Jamestown           

Niagara-Wheatfield at Grand Island

Williamsville East at Amherst

North Tonawanda at Starpoint

Lockport vs. McKinley (RF)

Maryvale at Cheektowaga

East Aurora/Holland at Iroquois

Burgard/Arts at West Seneca East

Pioneer at Olean

Depew at Lew-Port

Lake Shore at Albion

WNYMCS/HS at Dunkirk

Southwestern vs. CV/Falconer at Falconer

All-Limestone at Ch. Lake/West/Brocton at Chat Lake  

Lackawanna at Gowanda/PV

Springville at Alden

Akron at Wilson

Randolph at Salamanca

Maple Grove vs. Frank/Ell at Franklinville

Saturday, May 1

Hamburg at Kenmore West

Fredonia vs. CSP at Sherman, 1:30

Newfane at Cleveland Hill

Silver Creek/For at TBD

Catt/LV at Portville, 7

Subject to change. Unless noted, Thursday and Friday games start at 7 p.m.; Saturday games start at 2 p.m. RF – Riverside Field; AH -- All High.WEEK 1Thursday, April 1                    Amherst at Sweet Home                North Tonawanda at Williamsville South        South Park at Starpoint                Lockport at Grand Island                East Aurora/Holland at West Seneca East        Lew-Port at Pioneer                    Lake Shore at Depew                    Newfane at Medina                    Wilson at Tonawanda                    Lackawanna at Alden                    Gowanda/Pine Valley at Eden/North Collins                Maple Grove at Salamanca                Frankinville/Ellicottville at Silver Creek/Forestville                Randolph at Cattaraugus/Little ValleyFriday, April 2Hamburg at Jamestown   Cheektowaga vs. Burgard/Arts (RF0Lancaster vs. Bennett/BPS (AH)Saturday, April 3Clarence at Niagara FallsOrchard Park vs. Hutch Tech (RF), 1Niagara-Wheatfield at West Seneca WestMcKinley at Kenmore WestWilliamsville East at Kenmore East, 7Williamsville North at Frontier, 7Albion at Iroquois, 7WNY Maritime/Health Sciences at OleanAkron at Cleveland HillAllegany-Limestone vs. Clymer-Sherman-Panama at Clymer, 1:30Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton vs. Cassadaga Valley at Falconer, 7 Springville at JFK, 1:30Fredonia at Southwestern, 7Dunkirk at MaryvaleSt. Mary’s (Lancaster) at PortvilleWEEK 2Thursday, April 8South Park at North TonawandaHutch Tech/BPS at FrontierWNY Maritime/Health Sciences at MaryvaleFriday, April 9Niagara Falls at Lancaster                Williamsville North vs. Bennett/BPS (AH)        Clarence at Orchard Park                McKinley at Niagara-Wheatfield            West Seneca West at Hamburg            Williamsville South at Amherst            Olean at DunkirkAlbion at DepewLake Shore at East Aurora/HollandPioneer vs. Burgard (RF)West Seneca East at IroquoisKenmore East at StarpointSouthwestern at Allegany-LimestoneCSP vs. Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton at Chat. LakeSpringville at Eden/North CollinsAlden at Gowanda/Pine ValleyNewfane at TonawandaMedina at AkronCleveland Hill at WilsonSilver Creek/Forestville at Cattaraugus/Little ValleyTimon at RandolphFrankinville/Ellicottville at SalamancaPortville at Maple GroveSaturday, April 10Kenmore West at LockportSweet Home at Williamsville EastFredonia vs. CV/Falconer at Falconer, 7JFK at Lackawanna, 1Jamestown at Grand Island, 6Cheektowaga at Lew-Port, 7WEEK 3Thursday, April 15Lancaster at Williamsville NorthBennett/BPS vs. Hutch Tech/BPS (RF)Amherst at North TonawandaFriday, April 16Niagara Falls at Orchard Park            Frontier at Clarence                    Kenmore West at Jamestown            Hamburg at Grand Island                West Seneca West vs. McKinley (RF)        Sweet Home at Kenmore EastStarpoint at Williamsville SouthWilliamsville East vs. South Park (AH)Iroquois at CheektowagaLew-Port at East Aurora/HollandWest Seneca East at PioneerOlean at DepewMaryvale at Lake Shore, 6:30Dunkirk at AlbionCh. Lake/West/Brocton at FredoniaCV/Falconer at Allegany-LimestoneCSP at SouthwesternGowanda/Pine Valley at SpringvilleTonawanda at AkronCleveland Hill at MedinaPortville at Silver Creek/ForestvilleRandolph at Maple GroveCatt/LV vs. Frank/Ell at EllicottvilleSaturday, April 17WNYMCS/HS vs. Burgard/Arts (RF), 1Niagara-Wheatfield at LockportEden/NC at Lackawanna, 1Alden at JFK, 1:30Wilson at NewfaneWEEK 4Thursday, April 22Eden/NC at AldenFriday, April 23              Clarence at Lancaster                Bennett/BPS at Frontier                Orchard Park at Williamsville North            Jamestown at Niagara-Wheatfield            McKinley at Hamburg                    Williamsville South at Sweet Home            North Tonawanda at Kenmore East            Starpoint at Williamsville East            Albion at OleanDepew at MaryvaleWNYMCS/HS at Lake Shore, 6:30Dunkirk at West Seneca EastPioneer at CheektowagaIroquois at Lew-PortBurgard/Arts at East Aurora/HollandAll-Limestone at FredoniaCh. Lake/West/Brocton at SouthwesternLackawanna at SpringvilleWilson at MedinaMaple Grove at Silver Creek/ForFrank/Ell at RandolphO’Hara at Catt/LVSalamanca at PortvilleSaturday, April 24Hutch Tech/BPS at Niagara FallsLockport at West Seneca WestGrand Island at Kenmore WestCV/Falconer vs. CSP at Panama, 1:30Gowanda/PV at JFK, 1:30Tonawanda at Cleve-HillAkron at NewfaneSouth Park at Amherst, 7WEEK 5Thursday, April 29Kenmore East at Williamsville SouthMedina at TonawandaJFK at Eden/NCSweet Home at South Park (AH)Friday, April 30Frontier at Lancaster                    Niagara Falls at Williamsville North            Orchard Park vs. Bennett/BPS (AH)       Hutch Tech/BPS at Clarence                West Seneca West at Jamestown            Niagara-Wheatfield at Grand IslandWilliamsville East at AmherstNorth Tonawanda at StarpointLockport vs. McKinley (RF)Maryvale at CheektowagaEast Aurora/Holland at IroquoisBurgard/Arts at West Seneca EastPioneer at OleanDepew at Lew-PortLake Shore at AlbionWNYMCS/HS at DunkirkSouthwestern at CV/Falconer at FalcAll-Limestone at Ch. Lake/West/Brocton at Chat Lake  Lackawanna at Gowanda/PVSpringville at AldenAkron at WilsonRandolph at SalamancaMaple Grove at Frank/Ell at FrankSaturday, May 1Hamburg at Kenmore WestFredonia vs. CSP at Sherman, 1:30Newfane at Cleve-HillSilver Creek/For at TBDCatt/LV at Portville, 7

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Woods 'awake, responsive' after car wreck surgery

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News