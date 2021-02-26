Section VI football season will be five weeks, two rounds of playoffs. Here's the schedule

Fall II is just on the horizon for high school sports and that means football is back.
According to the master schedule provided to The News on Friday, the five-week regular season begins Thursday, April 1, with a 14-game slate for members of the Football Federation. Three games are set for April 2 and 15 will be played April 3.
The regular season ends May 1 with a short postseason to follow with sectional semifinal games the weekend of May 6-7 and finals May 13-14. The higher seeds host each playoff game, as has been in the case for all sports throughout the academic year.
At least one game is scheduled for Thursday night each week.
As is always the case, some game dates and sites might be changed, such as a Friday game moving to a Saturday.
The Fall II season was created when the state declined to approve high-risk sports – football, volleyball and competitive cheerleading – in the traditional fall season because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Teams are allowed to start practicing March 22 with most expected to practice Sundays because the section has waived the no-Sunday practice/game rule. Athletes who play traditional winter sports such as basketball and hockey are in danger of missing the start of Fall II practice because of the sectional playoffs.
The spring sports season is allowed to begin May 3, meaning only football players on teams that make the semifinals would be in danger of missing practice time should they play spring sports.
Week One’s potential top games on opening night include Amherst at Sweet Home, South Park at Starpoint and the return of Maple Grove to 11-man football as the Red Dragons open at Salamanca.
The three-game slate is light April 2, but one matchup pits contenders against each other as defending Class AA champion Lancaster faces Bennett at All High Stadium.
SECTION VI FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Subject to change. Unless noted, Thursday and Friday games start at 7 p.m.; Saturday games start at 2 p.m. Games in bold indicate non-league. RF – Riverside Field. AH -- All High Stadium.
WEEK 1
Thursday, April 1
Amherst at Sweet Home
North Tonawanda at Williamsville South
South Park at Starpoint
Lockport at Grand Island
East Aurora/Holland at West Seneca East
Lew-Port at Pioneer
Lake Shore at Depew
Newfane at Medina
Wilson at Tonawanda
Lackawanna at Alden
Gowanda/Pine Valley at Eden/North Collins
Maple Grove at Salamanca
Franklinville/Ellicottville at Silver Creek/Forestville
Randolph at Catt./Little Valley
Friday, April 2
Hamburg at Jamestown
Cheektowaga vs. Burgard/Arts (RF)
Lancaster vs. Bennett/BPS (AH)
Saturday, April 3
Clarence at Niagara Falls
Orchard Park vs. Hutch Tech (RF), 1
Niagara-Wheatfield at West Seneca West
McKinley at Kenmore West
Williamsville East at Kenmore East, 7
Williamsville North at Frontier, 7
Albion at Iroquois, 7
WNYMCS/HS at Olean
Akron at Cleveland Hill
All-Limestone vs. CSP at Clymer, 1:30
Ch. Lake/West/Broc vs. CV/Falc at Falconer, 7
Springville at JFK, 1:30
Fredonia at Southwestern, 7
Dunkirk at Maryvale
St. Mary’s (Lancaster) at Portville
WEEK 2
Thursday, April 8
South Park at North Tonawanda
Hutch Tech/BPS at Frontier
WNYMCS/HS at Maryvale
Friday, April 9
Niagara Falls at Lancaster
Williamsville North vs. Bennett/BPS (AH)
Clarence at Orchard Park
McKinley at Niagara-Wheatfield
West Seneca West at Hamburg
Williamsville South at Amherst
Olean at Dunkirk
Albion at Depew
Lake Shore at East Aurora/Holland
Pioneer vs. Burgard (RF)
West Seneca East at Iroquois
Kenmore East at Starpoint
Southwestern at All-Limestone
CSP vs. Ch. Lake/West/Brocton at Chat. Lake
Springville at Eden/North Collins
Alden at Gowanda/Pine Valley
Newfane at Tonawanda
Medina at Akron
Cleveland Hill at Wilson
Silver Creek/For at Catt/LV
Timon at Randolph
Frank/Ell at Salamanca
Portville at Maple Grove
Saturday, April 10
Kenmore West at Lockport
Sweet Home at Williamsville East
Fredonia vs. CV/Falconer at Falconer, 7
JFK at Lackawanna, 1
Jamestown at Grand Island, 6
Cheektowaga at Lew-Port, 7
WEEK 3
Thursday, April 15
Lancaster at Williamsville North
Bennett/BPS vs. Hutch Tech/BPS (RF)
Amherst at North Tonawanda
Friday, April 16
Niagara Falls at Orchard Park
Frontier at Clarence
Kenmore West at Jamestown
Hamburg at Grand Island
West Seneca West vs. McKinley (RF)
Sweet Home at Kenmore East
Starpoint at Williamsville South
Williamsville East vs. South Park at Bennett
Iroquois at Cheektowaga
Lew-Port at East Aurora/Holland
West Seneca East at Pioneer
Olean at Depew
Maryvale at Lake Shore, 6:30
Dunkirk at Albion
Ch. Lake/West/Brocton at Fredonia
CV/Falconer at All-Limestone
CSP at Southwestern
Gowanda/PV at Springville
Tonawanda at Akron
Cleveland Hill at Medina
Portville at Silver Creek/For
Randolph at Maple Grove
Catt/LV at Frank/Ell at Ell
Saturday, April 17
WNYMCS/HS vs. Burgard/Arts (RF), 1
Niagara-Wheatfield at Lockport
Eden/NC at Lackawanna, 1
Alden at JFK, 1:30
Wilson at Newfane
WEEK 4
Thursday, April 22
Eden/NC at Alden
Friday, April 23
Clarence at Lancaster
Bennett/BPS at Frontier
Orchard Park at Williamsville North
Jamestown at Niagara-Wheatfield
McKinley at Hamburg
Williamsville South at Sweet Home
North Tonawanda at Kenmore East
Starpoint at Williamsville East
Albion at Olean
Depew at Maryvale
WNYMCS/HS at Lake Shore, 6:30
Dunkirk at West Seneca East
Pioneer at Cheektowaga
Iroquois at Lew-Port
Burgard/Arts at East Aurora/Holland
All-Limestone at Fredonia
Ch. Lake/West/Brocton at Southwestern
Lackawanna at Springville
Wilson at Medina
Maple Grove at Silver Creek/For
Frank/Ell at Randolph
O’Hara at Catt/LV
Salamanca at Portville
Saturday, April 24
Hutch Tech/BPS at Niagara Falls
Lockport at West Seneca West
Grand Island at Kenmore West
CV/Falconer vs. CSP at Panama, 1:30
Gowanda/PV at JFK, 1:30
Tonawanda at Cleveland Hill
Akron at Newfane
South Park at Amherst, 7
WEEK 5
Thursday, April 29
Kenmore East at Williamsville South
Medina at Tonawanda
JFK at Eden/North Collins
Sweet Home at South Park (AH)
Friday, April 30
Frontier at Lancaster
Niagara Falls at Williamsville North
Orchard Park vs. Bennett/BPS (AH)
Hutch Tech/BPS at Clarence
West Seneca West at Jamestown
Niagara-Wheatfield at Grand Island
Williamsville East at Amherst
North Tonawanda at Starpoint
Lockport vs. McKinley (RF)
Maryvale at Cheektowaga
East Aurora/Holland at Iroquois
Burgard/Arts at West Seneca East
Pioneer at Olean
Depew at Lew-Port
Lake Shore at Albion
WNYMCS/HS at Dunkirk
Southwestern vs. CV/Falconer at Falconer
All-Limestone at Ch. Lake/West/Brocton at Chat Lake
Lackawanna at Gowanda/PV
Springville at Alden
Akron at Wilson
Randolph at Salamanca
Maple Grove vs. Frank/Ell at Franklinville
Saturday, May 1
Hamburg at Kenmore West
Fredonia vs. CSP at Sherman, 1:30
Newfane at Cleveland Hill
Silver Creek/For at TBD
Catt/LV at Portville, 7
