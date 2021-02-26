Section VI football season will be five weeks, two rounds of playoffs. Here's the schedule

Subject to change. Unless noted, Thursday and Friday games start at 7 p.m.; Saturday games start at 2 p.m. RF – Riverside Field; AH -- All High.WEEK 1Thursday, April 1 Amherst at Sweet Home North Tonawanda at Williamsville South South Park at Starpoint Lockport at Grand Island East Aurora/Holland at West Seneca East Lew-Port at Pioneer Lake Shore at Depew Newfane at Medina Wilson at Tonawanda Lackawanna at Alden Gowanda/Pine Valley at Eden/North Collins Maple Grove at Salamanca Frankinville/Ellicottville at Silver Creek/Forestville Randolph at Cattaraugus/Little ValleyFriday, April 2Hamburg at Jamestown Cheektowaga vs. Burgard/Arts (RF0Lancaster vs. Bennett/BPS (AH)Saturday, April 3Clarence at Niagara FallsOrchard Park vs. Hutch Tech (RF), 1Niagara-Wheatfield at West Seneca WestMcKinley at Kenmore WestWilliamsville East at Kenmore East, 7Williamsville North at Frontier, 7Albion at Iroquois, 7WNY Maritime/Health Sciences at OleanAkron at Cleveland HillAllegany-Limestone vs. Clymer-Sherman-Panama at Clymer, 1:30Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton vs. Cassadaga Valley at Falconer, 7 Springville at JFK, 1:30Fredonia at Southwestern, 7Dunkirk at MaryvaleSt. Mary’s (Lancaster) at PortvilleWEEK 2Thursday, April 8South Park at North TonawandaHutch Tech/BPS at FrontierWNY Maritime/Health Sciences at MaryvaleFriday, April 9Niagara Falls at Lancaster Williamsville North vs. Bennett/BPS (AH) Clarence at Orchard Park McKinley at Niagara-Wheatfield West Seneca West at Hamburg Williamsville South at Amherst Olean at DunkirkAlbion at DepewLake Shore at East Aurora/HollandPioneer vs. Burgard (RF)West Seneca East at IroquoisKenmore East at StarpointSouthwestern at Allegany-LimestoneCSP vs. Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton at Chat. LakeSpringville at Eden/North CollinsAlden at Gowanda/Pine ValleyNewfane at TonawandaMedina at AkronCleveland Hill at WilsonSilver Creek/Forestville at Cattaraugus/Little ValleyTimon at RandolphFrankinville/Ellicottville at SalamancaPortville at Maple GroveSaturday, April 10Kenmore West at LockportSweet Home at Williamsville EastFredonia vs. CV/Falconer at Falconer, 7JFK at Lackawanna, 1Jamestown at Grand Island, 6Cheektowaga at Lew-Port, 7WEEK 3Thursday, April 15Lancaster at Williamsville NorthBennett/BPS vs. Hutch Tech/BPS (RF)Amherst at North TonawandaFriday, April 16Niagara Falls at Orchard Park Frontier at Clarence Kenmore West at Jamestown Hamburg at Grand Island West Seneca West vs. McKinley (RF) Sweet Home at Kenmore EastStarpoint at Williamsville SouthWilliamsville East vs. South Park (AH)Iroquois at CheektowagaLew-Port at East Aurora/HollandWest Seneca East at PioneerOlean at DepewMaryvale at Lake Shore, 6:30Dunkirk at AlbionCh. Lake/West/Brocton at FredoniaCV/Falconer at Allegany-LimestoneCSP at SouthwesternGowanda/Pine Valley at SpringvilleTonawanda at AkronCleveland Hill at MedinaPortville at Silver Creek/ForestvilleRandolph at Maple GroveCatt/LV vs. Frank/Ell at EllicottvilleSaturday, April 17WNYMCS/HS vs. Burgard/Arts (RF), 1Niagara-Wheatfield at LockportEden/NC at Lackawanna, 1Alden at JFK, 1:30Wilson at NewfaneWEEK 4Thursday, April 22Eden/NC at AldenFriday, April 23 Clarence at Lancaster Bennett/BPS at Frontier Orchard Park at Williamsville North Jamestown at Niagara-Wheatfield McKinley at Hamburg Williamsville South at Sweet Home North Tonawanda at Kenmore East Starpoint at Williamsville East Albion at OleanDepew at MaryvaleWNYMCS/HS at Lake Shore, 6:30Dunkirk at West Seneca EastPioneer at CheektowagaIroquois at Lew-PortBurgard/Arts at East Aurora/HollandAll-Limestone at FredoniaCh. Lake/West/Brocton at SouthwesternLackawanna at SpringvilleWilson at MedinaMaple Grove at Silver Creek/ForFrank/Ell at RandolphO’Hara at Catt/LVSalamanca at PortvilleSaturday, April 24Hutch Tech/BPS at Niagara FallsLockport at West Seneca WestGrand Island at Kenmore WestCV/Falconer vs. CSP at Panama, 1:30Gowanda/PV at JFK, 1:30Tonawanda at Cleve-HillAkron at NewfaneSouth Park at Amherst, 7WEEK 5Thursday, April 29Kenmore East at Williamsville SouthMedina at TonawandaJFK at Eden/NCSweet Home at South Park (AH)Friday, April 30Frontier at Lancaster Niagara Falls at Williamsville North Orchard Park vs. Bennett/BPS (AH) Hutch Tech/BPS at Clarence West Seneca West at Jamestown Niagara-Wheatfield at Grand IslandWilliamsville East at AmherstNorth Tonawanda at StarpointLockport vs. McKinley (RF)Maryvale at CheektowagaEast Aurora/Holland at IroquoisBurgard/Arts at West Seneca EastPioneer at OleanDepew at Lew-PortLake Shore at AlbionWNYMCS/HS at DunkirkSouthwestern at CV/Falconer at FalcAll-Limestone at Ch. Lake/West/Brocton at Chat Lake Lackawanna at Gowanda/PVSpringville at AldenAkron at WilsonRandolph at SalamancaMaple Grove at Frank/Ell at FrankSaturday, May 1Hamburg at Kenmore WestFredonia vs. CSP at Sherman, 1:30Newfane at Cleve-HillSilver Creek/For at TBDCatt/LV at Portville, 7