Section VI denies Bennett appeal; Class AA final between Lancaster and OP is on Friday

Bennett’s Hail Mary to extend its football season after it was placed on Covid-19 pause for 10 days failed.
That means four-time defending Section VI Class AA champion Lancaster will host Orchard Park for the title Friday night at Foyle/Kling Field.
The Executive Committee of Section VI on Monday unanimously voted to uphold its previous decision to move forward with the championship tournament without Bennett High School.
Thursday, the section announced that Lancaster would move on to the final without playing its semifinal because Bennett had been placed on Covid-19 pause for 10 days by the Erie County Department of Health. That pause, which started after its April 30 loss to OP, ended Monday, meaning Bennett would have been able to gather Tuesday – albeit four days after the originally scheduled semifinal.
Section VI during the postseason across all sports has been consistent in not rescheduling games because a qualifier got placed on pause by the Health Department. Playoff game dates are locked.
For example, Williamsville South varsity girls basketball – featuring UConn prospect Amari DeBerry – was placed on pause prior to the playoffs. Although the final day of South's pause was the date of its quarterfinal game, Section VI denied a request to move the game to the following day – an off day between the quarters and semifinal. South tried to get around that by having its junior varsity team fill-in, but lost to West Seneca East.
Nonetheless, the Tigers on Saturday filed an appeal, claiming that since their pause would come to an end Monday, the game should be played “under the framework of dates allocated for sectional playoffs and 2021 fall season end date.”
The last date for the Fall 2 season is May 15, meaning the semifinal could be played Tuesday and the final could be moved to Saturday.
"I really feel bad for our seniors," Tigers coach Steve McDuffie said. "It's very unfortunate for the kids. They worked hard to get to this point. The higher powers that be in Section VI made a decision. Unfortunately it just hurt the kids."
The appeal cites a passage from the Section VI football handbook under "Purpose and Goals" that reads, “The Section VI Football Federation is established to provide a service to all member schools. The prime objective is to equalize the competition among these schools so that all may compete in a manner that best serves their interests.”
However, Executive Director Mark DiFilippo reminded schools in his monthly report on April 30 that the policy states: “If a team goes on Pause during Sectionals, their opponent will advance. Games will not be delayed.’ The section has consistently applied this practice for multiple seasons.”
“We have been consistent and equitable in our approach,” Section VI President Brett Banker said. “Due to this pandemic and everything associated with it, the section has been forced into positions none of us thought possible. Having said that, our ethical and equal enforcement of our policies has guided us.”
The denial did not sit well with Buffalo Public Schools officials, including athletic director Mike House and general counsel Nathaniel Kuzma.
“For us we were doing this for the student athletes primarily the seniors,” Kuzma said. “For some of them this might have been their last opportunity to play football the rest of their lives. It would have been very easy for them to move some things around. Unfortunately, they didn’t do that.”
Bennett went 3-2 during the regular season, earning the No. 4 seed via strength of schedule tiebreaker as it finished with the same record as Clarence, which was seeded third because its opponents had a better record than the Tigers'.
The executive committee's decision means the championship games schedule the section announced early Monday afternoon is official. Four of the five games are scheduled for Friday night -- including unbeaten Orchard Park visiting undefeated Lancaster at 7 p.m. Both teams are ranked among News large schools.
The first title game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. as Salamanca takes on host Franklinville/Ellicottville in Class D. F/E lost in the final of this game last season to eventual state champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama, is a merged program moved into a higher classification, Class C, for competitive purposes by the section.
The Class A final features defending champion South Park visiting Jamestown for a 7 p.m. Friday tilt at Strider Field. Both teams are unbeaten and ranked among News large schools.