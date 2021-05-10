Section VI denies Bennett appeal; Class AA final between Lancaster and OP is on Friday

Nonetheless, the Tigers on Saturday filed an appeal, claiming that since their pause would come to an end Monday, the game should be played “under the framework of dates allocated for sectional playoffs and 2021 fall season end date.”

The last date for the Fall 2 season is May 15, meaning the semifinal could be played Tuesday and the final could be moved to Saturday.

"I really feel bad for our seniors," Tigers coach Steve McDuffie said. "It's very unfortunate for the kids. They worked hard to get to this point. The higher powers that be in Section VI made a decision. Unfortunately it just hurt the kids."

The appeal cites a passage from the Section VI football handbook under "Purpose and Goals" that reads, “The Section VI Football Federation is established to provide a service to all member schools. The prime objective is to equalize the competition among these schools so that all may compete in a manner that best serves their interests.”

However, Executive Director Mark DiFilippo reminded schools in his monthly report on April 30 that the policy states: “If a team goes on Pause during Sectionals, their opponent will advance. Games will not be delayed.’ The section has consistently applied this practice for multiple seasons.”