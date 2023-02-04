Section VI wrestling class champions were determined throughout the region Saturday, in advance of next Saturday’s state qualifiers.

The Division I state qualifier is at Starpoint and Division II at Lake Shore.

Class AA

Cameron Catrabone at 145 pounds and Max Smith at 215 won individual titles to lead Williamsville North-East to the team title in the Class AA tournament at Williamsville North.

Williamsville North-East had 211.5 points, followed by defending champion Niagara Falls with 206.5, Lancaster at 162 and Clarence at 140.5. Jamestown rounded out the top five with 123 points.

Catrabone won the 145-pound final by pinfall in 2:21 over Lancaster’s Carter Tadusz for his fourth Class AA championship. Smith took an 11-6 decision over Cameron Hall, of Niagara Falls. Williamsville North/East had 10 wrestlers place in the top four of their respective weight classes.

Tanner Catrabone was the other finalist for Williamsville North-East, losing at 102 pounds to Frontier’s Cullen Edwards by a 7-2 decision.

Niagara Falls had three champions: Eian Peterson (110), Michael Syposs (160) and Jaden Crumpler (126). Syposs and Crumpler had to beat teammates in their respective finals. Peterson and Crumpler won the Class AA title last season at lower weights.

Lancaster had three champions in Ricky Andres (118), Mikey Schaefer (172) and Tommy Carlsen (285).

A.J. Didas, who repeated at 132, and Joey Keller (152) won titles for Clarence. Ken-Ton’s Sawyer Dickinson (138) and Orchard Park’s Jack MacDonald (189) won their weight classes.

Class A

At Williamsville South, Niagara Wheatfield won the Class A tournament with 221.5 points.

Starpoint, which won the dual meet state championship last weekend, was second with 204, followed by Hamburg/Eden with 164.5, Amherst (114) and Grand Island (90).

The Falcons had individual champions in Tremell Matthews at 132 and John Fike at 189. Matthews was the runner-up in the 132-pound final last year.

Starpoint had five champions: Jason Barrientos (102), Griffin LaPlante (138), Zach Caldwell (152), Gage LaPlante (160) and Matt Caldwell (215). Griffin and Gage LaPlante and Matt Caldwell also won Class A titles last year.

Hamburg/Eden was led by Ken Schmitz (118), Sam Berti (126), Luke Smeader (172). Schmitz was the winner at 110 pounds last year.

Dylan Castiglia (110) and Kaleb Rang (145) won their weights for Grand Island, and Joseph Lipski was the heavyweight (285 pounds) winner for Williamsville South.

Class B

Five Falconer wrestlers won their respective weight classes as the Golden Falcons won the Class B team title with 247.5 points at CSAT Middle School.

Falconer winners were Dylan Newman (102), Karsen Lundgren (110), Austin Chase (145), Brodie Little (160) and Dalton Caldwell (189). Austin and Little each had four pins. Austin’s composite time was 5:58, and Little’s was 6:55.

Pioneer was second with 229 points, followed by Iroquois with 168, Lake Shore with 111 and Olean with 102.

Pioneer had four champions: Xander Kirsch (138), Brandon Doyle (152), Brady Heckathorn (172) and Chris Howatt (285). Kirsch and Heckathorn are repeat Class B champions at different weights from last year.

Iroquois had winners in Sam Donovan (132) and Trevor Barry (215).

Fredonia’s Lucas Hoffman took first place at 118 pounds and Lake Shore’s Blake Hageman at 126.

Class C/D

At Southwestern, Chautauqua Lake had a dominant performance to repeat as Class C/D champions.

The T-Birds finished with 281 points. Wilson was second with 127 points, followed by Newfane at 116, Medina at 114 and Southwestern at 113.5.

A year ago, Chautauqua Lake collected points in the third-place bouts to edge Falconer by a half-point in the team standings.

This time, Chautauqua Lake had five individual champions: Jordan Joslyn (126), Martin Ohlsson (138),Trent Burchanowski (145), John Watson (152) and Ison Shirley (215). Joslyn, the 118-pound champion last year, won his first three matches by pinfall, and then scored a technical fall in the final.

The T-birds finished with 10 wrestlers to place in the top four in their respective weight classes.

Wilson’s lone champion was Hamza Merrick, at 285. He improved to 39-2 to break the school’s single-season record for wins.

For Newfane, Jacob Lucinski won at 102 and Aidan Gillings at 132 to repeat at his weight.

For Southwestern, Carmine Calimeri (118) and Tavio Hoose (172) were repeat winners. Calimeri won last year at 102 and Hoose at 172.

Medina’s Dominick Callara was the winner at 110, Franklinville’s Evan Leonard at 160 and Maple Grove’s Matt Trim at 189.