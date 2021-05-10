Section denies Bennett appeal; Class AA final between Lancaster and OP is on Friday

Bennett’s Hail Mary to extend its football season after it was placed on Covid-19 pause for 10 days failed.
That means, meaning four-time defending Section VI Class AA champion Lancaster will host Orchard Park for the title Friday night at Foyle/Kling Field.
The Executive Committee of Section VI on Monday unanimously voted to uphold its previous decision to move forward with the championship tournament without Bennett High School.
Thursday, the section announced Lancaster would move on to the final without playing its semifinal because Bennett had been placed on Covid-19 pause for 10 days by the department of health.
The Tigers on Saturday filed an appeal, where they claimed since their pause would come to an end Monday, the game should be played “under the framework of dates allocated for sectional playoffs and 2021 fall season end date.”
The last date for the Fall 2 season is May 15, meaning the semifinal could be played Tuesday and the final moved to Saturday.
The appeal cites a passage from the Section VI football handbook under "Purpose and Goals" that reads, “The Section VI Football Federation is established to provide a service to all member schools. The prime objective is to equalize the competition among these schools so that all may compete in a manner that best serves their interests.”
However, Executive Director Mark DiFilippo reminded schools in his monthly report on April 30 that the policy states: “If a team goes on Pause during Sectionals, their opponent will advance. Games WILL NOT be delayed’. The section has consistently applied this practice for multiple seasons.”
“We have been consistent and equitable in our approach,” Section VI President Brett Banker said. “Due to this pandemic and everything associated with it, the Section has been forced into positions none of us thought possible. Having said that, our ethical and equal enforcement of our policies has guided us.”
Section VI’s Executive Committee made it official Monday afternoon as it voted unanimously to deny an appeal by the Buffalo Public Schools on behalf of Bennett to havelast Friday’s scheduled semifinal moved to Tuesday.
This story will be updated.