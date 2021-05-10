Section denies Bennett appeal; Class AA final between Lancaster and OP is on Friday

Bennett’s Hail Mary to extend its football season after it was placed on Covid-19 pause for 10 days failed.

That means, meaning four-time defending Section VI Class AA champion Lancaster will host Orchard Park for the title Friday night at Foyle/Kling Field.

The Executive Committee of Section VI on Monday unanimously voted to uphold its previous decision to move forward with the championship tournament without Bennett High School.

Thursday, the section announced Lancaster would move on to the final without playing its semifinal because Bennett had been placed on Covid-19 pause for 10 days by the department of health.

The Tigers on Saturday filed an appeal, where they claimed since their pause would come to an end Monday, the game should be played “under the framework of dates allocated for sectional playoffs and 2021 fall season end date.”

The last date for the Fall 2 season is May 15, meaning the semifinal could be played Tuesday and the final moved to Saturday.