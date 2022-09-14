Scherzer makes rehab assignment; Bisons top Syracuse 2-1 in 10 innings

Max Scherzer made a seemingly routine rehab appearance Wednesday for the Syracuse Mets and it’s likely his only minor-league tuneup before returning to New York early next week.

Scherzer said he felt “excellent” after throwing 59 pitches against the Buffalo Bisons and told reporters he’s ready to head back to the majors. Scherzer is working his way back from a left oblique strain. The eight-time all-star lasted 3.2 innings allowing three hits and one run with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Runs were difficult to come by for both teams as the International League’s top starter — Buffalo’s Casey Lawrence — squared off against a three-time Cy Young award winner in the Bisons’ 2-1 victory in 10 innings at NBT Bank Stadium.

It was the Herd’s eighth extra-inning victory of the season.

Buffalo’s lone run allowed came off the bat of L.J. Talley in the top of the second inning. His seventh home run of the season cleared the right field wall past the outstretched glove of Khalil Lee. The lead-off homer gave the Bisons a 1-0 advantage.

Lawrence cruised through five innings in his 22nd start of the season for Buffalo. The right hander retired each of the first ten batters he faced, before a Jake Mangum base hit with one out in the bottom of the fourth frame.

Lawrence finished the night giving up four hits without surrendering a run with four strikeouts.

The Bisons bullpen once again came through. Shaun Anderson and Nick Allgeyer each worked scoreless innings in relief in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively. Anderson allowed a walk but picked out a strikeout, while Allgeyer struck out three in a row after a lead-off base hit by Yolmer Sanchez.

The Mets tied the score in the bottom of the eighth after a lead-off walk to Travis Jankowski was followed by a Mangum RBI double to left field. Syracuse’s lone run of the night tied the game 1-1 against Kyle Johnston.

The go-ahead run scored in the top of the 10th inning against Locke St. John. The lefty reliever gave up a sacrifice fly to Yoshi Tsutsugo that scored the automatic baserunner John Aiello from third. Foster Griffin pitched the final two innings, including the bottom of the 10th, to record his fifth win of the season. The lefty struck out Dominic Smith to end the game, his fourth strikeout in relief.

The Bisons have taken each of the first two games of the series against Syracuse. The two teams will meet on Thursday for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.