Scattershots: National Walleye Tour, NYSOHOF Hall of Fame, LOTSA flea market

WNY anglers compete in National Walleye Tour

The National Walleye Tour kicked off its 2022 season last weekend on the Detroit River out of Trenton, Mich., and several WNY anglers were members of the field. Too bad the weather didn’t cooperate. Terrible conditions forced an opening-day cancellation. Conditions for the next two days saw cold and muddy water, making for tough fishing. On the first day of action, Craig Sleeman of Victor was the only angler to catch a five-fish limit. They were smaller fish and he ended up in seventh place. Leading the way both tournament days was Paul George of Trenton, Mich. He caught four fish that totaled 18.5 pounds on Day 1. Day 2 was a five-fish limit and 22.44 pounds for a two-day total of 40.94 pounds to earn a check worth $88,215.

Sleeman struggled the second day to put fish in the boat and managed only one fish. He ended with a two-day total of 17.60 pounds and finished in 15th place among the 110 pros. He earned $5,219.

There were also 110 co-anglers competing. Tom Slawatycki of Elma was fishing in the Pro Division this year. Fishing as co-anglers were Jon Jones of Buffalo, Ron Kozub of Hamburg, and Mike Yarema of Phoenix, N.Y.

Next up on the NWT walleye circuit will be a tournament April 28-29 on the Missouri River in Chamberlain, S.D. The third tournament will be June 9-10 on the Mississippi River out of Prairie du Chien in Wisconsin, followed by a tournament July 14-15 out of Marinette, Wis. The championship contest will take place August 24-26 out of Dunkirk. You must qualify through points in the earlier tournaments.

NYSOHOF Dinner Set for April 30

The New York State Outdoorsman Hall of Fame has announced six inductees for its annual banquet set for April 30 at Theodore’s Restaurant (formerly the Rusty Rail) in Canastota. Cost of the dinner is $27, and registration opens at 5 p.m. Make your reservations by April 17. Contact Scott Faulkner at 315-829-3588. Space is limited. This year’s honorees are:

• Lindsay Agness (Monroe County): Founder of Trout Unlimited (TU) Women’s Beginner Fly Fishing Classes in New York. Taught and guided veterans for CompeerCORPS/OASIS Adaptive Sports and Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. Fly fishing instructor for Upstate New York Casting for Recovery and served on the NYS Council for TU and the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum.

• Debbie Brosen (Columbia County): Wildlife artist who generously donated paintings on turkey feathers to numerous organizations and inspired other artists to donate their art and time as well. Has unselfishly mentored young sportsmen and women through the year. Lives by the motto, “You have a talent from God and need to share it with others.”

• Mike Elam (Orleans County): Volunteers with Orleans County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, chairs the fish committee; led the Walleye Cooperative Project for 23 years; serves on the Region 8 Fish and Wildlife Management Board, the state Conservation Council, and the Finger Lakes Conservation Council.

• John Hluchyj (Onondaga County): Has been a force in his local sporting world serving as a volunteer, board member and president for the Friends of Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery. Volunteers at the annual Spring Family Fishing events, Women In Nature Workshops, Time Out to Fish and Sportsmen’s Days, to name but a few activities.

• Mike Rosing (Chautauqua County): Since 1955, Rosing has worked on banding more than 20,000 birds and kept detailed records that were forwarded to the NYS DEC and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Served for decades on numerous conservation clubs, organizations and commissions in the state.

• Dr. Robert Vitkus, DDS (Onondaga County): Provided numerous donations throughout his life until his passing. In his last will and testament, Vitkus left more than $12 million for community benefit to support outdoor parks and recreation areas with a preference for funding programs that involve youth, hunting and fishing or conservation efforts to improve wildlife habitat and forest health.

LOTSA Fishing Flea Market, Meeting

The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association will hold its first meeting of the year April 14 at its regular meeting site located at the North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. The meeting will kick off with a fishing flea market with new and used fishing gear from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you would like to see if there are any tables left (free for members), call John Suttell at 585-813-4066.

Following the flea market, multiple LOTSA captains will be speaking and answering questions on Spring King Fishing Tactics starting at 7 p.m. The seminar is open to the public and free to attend. Click www.lotsa1.org for information on joining the club, or to ask any questions. LOTSA is a group of fishermen who are dedicated to the enhancement of the Lake Ontario sportfishery including the pen rearing project at Olcott.