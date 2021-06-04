Scattershots: How waterfront air show will impact fishing, Orleans Open, state Outdoors Day

There are strict parameters that must be followed regarding fish length and what type of fish can be brought to the scales each day. A total of 10 fish may be brought to the scales, but no more than five salmon and five trout. Of those trout, no more than three can be lake trout each day. Scoring will be based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound … unless you catch steelhead. An additional 10 points will be added to your score for each steelhead that is part of your daily 10-fish tournament limit each day.

As a tournament teaser, the Condor Memorial Big Fish Friday contest is June 11. You do not have to be in the Orleans Open to compete in the Condor derby. For more information, contact 585-589-7000.

Outdoors Day is June 12

To get more people outdoors, New York State is hosting its own Outdoors Day in conjunction with the National Get Outdoors Day set for June 12. The state’s Outdoors Day is free, offering open-house style events that are modified to meet Covid-19 protocols. Social distancing must be followed, and masks must be worn throughout guided programs or whenever 6-foot distancing cannot be adhered to.