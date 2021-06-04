Scattershots: How waterfront air show will impact fishing, Orleans Open, state Outdoors Day

Buffalo Waterfront Air Show to impact fishing, boating
The “Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront” Air Show, scheduled for June 18-20, is an exciting event that will draw thousands of people downtown. However, the timing will impact fishing and boating.
It is important to plan for the weekend of June 18-20 if you are a fisherman out of Buffalo.
The event conflicts with the opening of the regular bass season (June 19) and the opening of Great Lakes muskellunge season (June 19). It is also the final weekend of the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY Walleye Derby.
Launch ramps at Buffalo Harbor State Park will be shut down at dusk June 17 and will not be re-opened until after the Sunday air show (which is scheduled to end at 4 p.m. June 20). The cartop boat launch will also be closed for the same timeframe.
In addition, slip holders at Sun Life Marina will be required to use the north entrance at Ohio Street only. Slip holders with a valid parking pass will be permitted in the lot on a first-come, first-served basis. When boaters leave the marina, they will be required to head to the south gap for lake access. The middle gap will be closed. There will also be some restricted areas on the water during the show.
Catch up on the latest outdoors news.
Orleans Open Deadline is June 7
If you are looking for a fun trout and salmon fishing tournament with a unique twist, look no further than the Orleans County Open, held out of Point Breeze at the Oak Orchard River and Bald Eagle Marina on June 12-13. Entry fee is $500 and the deadline to register is June 7 at http://greatlakesspecialevents.com/orleansopen.html.
There are strict parameters that must be followed regarding fish length and what type of fish can be brought to the scales each day. A total of 10 fish may be brought to the scales, but no more than five salmon and five trout. Of those trout, no more than three can be lake trout each day. Scoring will be based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound … unless you catch steelhead. An additional 10 points will be added to your score for each steelhead that is part of your daily 10-fish tournament limit each day.
As a tournament teaser, the Condor Memorial Big Fish Friday contest is June 11. You do not have to be in the Orleans Open to compete in the Condor derby. For more information, contact 585-589-7000.
These are the “good old days” when it comes to walleye fishing and it's a good time to give fishing a try, according to Bill Hilts Jr.
Outdoors Day is June 12
To get more people outdoors, New York State is hosting its own Outdoors Day in conjunction with the National Get Outdoors Day set for June 12. The state’s Outdoors Day is free, offering open-house style events that are modified to meet Covid-19 protocols. Social distancing must be followed, and masks must be worn throughout guided programs or whenever 6-foot distancing cannot be adhered to.
If you would like to see what Outdoors Day is all about, there will be a Facebook Live presentation through the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Facebook page with DEC staff, biologists and forest rangers June 8 at 11 a.m. Learn about all of ways you can enjoy DEC lands and trails this summer. To find out more about what activities are available in the various regions, check out the DEC website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/113380.html. Pre-registration is required for all programs. In Region 9, three activities are scheduled for June 12 through Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center in Depew. For more information, call 683-5959.
June 5-13 – National Fishing and Boating Week. takemefishing.org
Hawkeye Bowmen camp set
Hawkeye Bowmen of Alden has announced that the club’s free youth summer archery camp is scheduled for Aug. 6-8. The camp is designed to get more kids ages 11 to 15 into archery hunting. If you already have your bowhunter education certification, you are not eligible to participate.
The process is simple. Fill out an application and submit it by June 15. The application includes two essays – Why do you want to attend the camp? How do sportsmen assist DEC in managing wildlife populations and why is this important? For questions and more information, contact Nadine Fulle at 427-9076 or email her at hawkeyebowmen@yahoo.com. The camp schedule will start at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 6 and run through Sunday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m.