Scattershots: Holiday Deer Hunt set, Tobey Memorial Steelhead contest Feb. 27

Holiday Deer Hunt is on
The “Holiday Deer Hunt” that was proposed last year from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 in the Southern Zone is approved for 2021, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation announced. The new hunting opportunity is for bowhunting and muzzleloader, which also includes crossbow. The hunt is part of the state’s new Deer Management Plan.
Hunters will not know which privilege will be required for the crossbow until after the state budget is approved.
In September, DEC asked hunters for public comment on the new proposal and more than 3,000 comments were submitted. You can review those comments – and responses by DEC – by logging on to the New York State Register.
The hunt provides opportunities for families at a time when family members may be returning home from school for the holidays. Biologists do not expect the event to cause a significant effect on total harvest.
The cold continues for some great ice fishing opportunities and Lake Erie, with more than 80% ice cover, is helping the lower Niagara River set up perfectly for the Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest on Feb. 27.
Tobey Memorial Steelhead contest
The Niagara River Anglers Association will be hosting the Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest on Feb. 27 from sunrise to 2 p.m. Eligible waters include the lower Niagara River and Niagara County tributaries along Lake Ontario. Awards will be handed out immediately following the contest. Weigh-in will take place at Lewiston Landing near the launch ramp. You must be a member of the NRAA to participate. If fishing from a boat, all people in the vessel must be NRAA members and entered in the contest.
Entry fee is $20, plus $5 for the biggest brown trout pool. NRAA membership is $20. Sign up in advance (by Feb. 26) at Creek Road Bait and Tackle (4419 Creek Road, Lewiston) to be entered for an early bird drawing. Anglers also can sign up the morning of the event at the Lewiston launch ramp. For more information, contact NRAA President Paul Jackson at 731-4780.
Despite some of the coldest temperatures of the year, diehard fishermen are still catching nice fish.
Deadline for Reinstein Woods Plant Sale
It is the final week of orders for the Friends of Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve’s annual plant sale, with the group accepting orders of wildlife flowers and shrubs through March 1. Proceeds will help support environmental education programs being offered by Reinstein Woods to the public. Seventeen varieties of flowers and shrubs are available for pre-order, including limited quantities of milkweed plants grown from seeds collected in Western New York.
Orders may be placed online at www.reinsteinwoods.org/plantsale/, or by downloading a mail-in order form. Plants can be picked up at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, on June 12 and June 14 at designated times. For more information, call 683-5959.
Pless' massive Niagara County whitetail deer officially broke the New York State record for a nontypical set of antlers taken by bow and arrow.
NY Breeding Atlas III Training March 3
A virtual meeting is scheduled for March 3 at 7:30 p.m. to offer training on how to use and submit information for the New York Breeding Bird Atlas III. Dave Nicosia, NYS Breeding Bird Atlas III Central Region Coordinator, will be hosting the Zoom meeting, one of several he is planning leading up to the peak breeding season for birds in the state. He will focus on using E-Bird for the atlas, and will examine the results of last year’s efforts. Nicosia will also discuss the focus moving forward, as well as give some basic Atlas instruction for interested birders.
To attend the meeting, simply log on to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85267683776?pwd=UEpjYkNjSWJLNzhNZkExSVRENklydz09
Meeting ID: 852 6768 3776; Passcode: 885216.
While the meeting focus is on the central part of the state, the meeting is open to anyone from the state.
Nicosia is hoping to schedule Covid-19-safe bird atlas walks in June for training purposes in the Central New York area.