Scattershots: Butcher places sixth in FITSAC; free fishing on Veterans Day

Butcher places sixth
Ashley Butcher of Lockport is slowly moving up the ranks in the Nationals for FITASC shooting competitions. In this year’s national championship, held in San Antonio at the National Shooting Complex at the end of October, Butcher came in sixth place with a score of 91 out of 100. She was tied with two other shooters with 91 birds, just one clay bird out of second place. The winner recorded 94 clay birds.
“Overall, I am proud of my performance, and it gave me the confidence that I belong there,” said Butcher, who had the best finish of her five trips to the Nationals. “In looking back, I can definitely think of one (bird) I want back.”
Butcher shoots in a discipline called FITASC Sporting, which forms part of the “Federation Internationale de Tir Aux Sportives de Chasse” based in Paris. FITASC, as it is more commonly known, is an international form of sporting clays and enjoys a following around the world. Many feel that it is the ultimate challenge in clay target shooting.
Veterans Day free fishing day
In paying tribute to the state’s service men and women who have served our country, New York has established Veterans Day as a free fishing day. Anyone can fish the fresh water of the Empire State the entire day without purchasing a license. However, you must abide by the regulations for the body of water you intend to fish.
If you already carry a fishing license, this is the perfect time to take family or a friend fishing. And because it is Veterans Day, if you know a current or former service member who might be interested in fishing, this is a great opportunity to ask them to come along – wading a stream, casting a pond or lake or fishing from a boat. Remember that if you are fishing from a boat less than 21 feet in length, you must wear a personal floatation device the entire time you are on the water. For more information on the free fishing day or the regulations, check out the Department of Environmental Conservation website at www.dec.ny.gov.
Olcott’s Big REDI project unveiled
A press conference in Olcott last week announced the completion of the state’s $14 million Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative project that created a breakwater off the Federal piers and constructed numerous safety modifications to improve angler and boater safety.
The breakwater is an offshore oval-shaped rubble mound approximately 350 feet in length. It was designed to reduce wave action during high wind events and make Olcott a true safe harbor for boaters, while also protecting landowners. The pier modifications were made to also reduce wave action and sedimentation issues. At the same time, they were designed to improve angler safety and attract fish.
Anglers are now allowed onto the West Pier for fishing. However, not everything is completed with the project. The fishing and viewing platforms along the piers should be in place by Thanksgiving, and the entire project should be completed by the spring.
Shoot N’ Hoot event Nov. 13
Women interested in learning more about the shooting sports might want to check out the Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot program held on the second Saturday of the month at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. The next gathering is scheduled for 2 p.m. After a review in safe gun handling by certified instructors, there will be shotgun instruction for skeet, trap and 5-Stand. Women-friendly firearms will be provided if you do not have one, and all of the ammunition is provided free.
Space is limited to the first 25 entries, and you must register by Nov. 11. Cost is $20 for the day’s activities, and junior lady shooters ages 12 to 17 cost $15. Ear and eye protection is mandatory. If you do not have any, some will be provided. For more information or to find out how you can register, contact Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023. This is a friendly, how-to session, not a competition. It is the perfect way to learn about the shooting sports without any pressure in a safe environment with certified instructors.