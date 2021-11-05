Scattershots: Butcher places sixth in FITSAC; free fishing on Veterans Day

If you already carry a fishing license, this is the perfect time to take family or a friend fishing. And because it is Veterans Day, if you know a current or former service member who might be interested in fishing, this is a great opportunity to ask them to come along – wading a stream, casting a pond or lake or fishing from a boat. Remember that if you are fishing from a boat less than 21 feet in length, you must wear a personal floatation device the entire time you are on the water. For more information on the free fishing day or the regulations, check out the Department of Environmental Conservation website at www.dec.ny.gov.