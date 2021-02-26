Sacred Heart coach Carrie Owens thrilled to return to the sideline

She had to do it from a distance the first three weeks because her doctor deemed it too risky for her to be around the players until the wound she suffered in her accident completely healed.

Owens, her assistants and the players made it work with the use of iPads and video phones, watching the game from different angles and being able to communicate what she noticed needed improvement from afar.

Still, nothing was like being back on the sideline – being close to the action. Much like her return to teaching last fall, Owens considered Friday another step in the recovery process, which will take a little longer than she anticipated due to the type of amputation.

She has begun the process of being fitted for a prosthetic limb but that figures to take another four to six weeks.

At least there’s coaching.

“I’m still around sports even though I can’t participate,” she said. “I’m still in my realm, my glory, my passion. The next two years are going to be difficult but doing this, coaching and teaching, is what’s going to get me through.”

While it was tough to communicate from afar, she had no such problems Friday even while wearing the protective face mask.