Sacred Heart coach Carrie Owens thrilled to return to the sideline

The eve of Carrie Owens’ return to the sideline felt like the night before Christmas to the Sacred Heart coach.
Owens had trouble sleeping. She continuously reviewed film, scouting reports and game strategies.
While that doesn’t seem very relaxing, Owens did admit she felt like a kid. That’s because she was anxiously waiting to unwrap the present she’d long been anticipating receiving from Saint Nick.
Owens did just that around 5:40 p.m. Friday at Villa Maria College. That’s when she rolled her wheelchair into the meeting area that served as the Sharks’ locker room and addressed members of the girls basketball team she coaches in person for the first time this season. It was an emotional scene that included a standing ovation and tears.
At that moment, Owens considered herself offically back.
Owens received medical clearance Wednesday to return to the sideline, and she did just that for the first time Friday -- coaching her first game in person during this pandemic-shortened season. It also was another step in Owens’ recovery from life-changing injuries she suffered in a motorcycle accident last November.
The return wound up being a triumphant one as the Sharks rallied for a 50-44 victory over Nardin, but the outcome proved to just be the cherry on top of the sundae.
Being back meant everything to Owens. She was communicating in person to her fellow coaches, players and to officials on the scene as opposed to the virtual coaching she had been doing via Zoom from her home.
It’s easier turning to explain an instruction than to have a phone passed player to player on the bench.
“Just being back it felt good,” Owens said. “Obviously that wasn’t the ideal situation during a pandemic (coaching virtually), but what is? We made it work and I’m glad we made it work. It took all of us and now we’re back and I’m excited to be back.”
Owens, 41, is less than four months removed from a harrowing motorcycle accident that resulted in her lower left leg being amputated and a broken left femur that required a rod to be inserted, along with multiple other injuries.
She was riding her motorcycle along Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga – about a mile from home – following an errand on a warm day in early November. A truck was coming in the opposite direction. While attempting to turn left onto a side street, the driver apparently didn’t see Owens, who was pinned between the truck and her motorcycle, then thrown off the motorcycle. She landed in the street.
Owens knows she’s fortunate to be alive and promised her players that if there was a season during this coronavirus pandemic that she’d be there supporting them on the bench just like they have been supporting her during her recovery.
She had to do it from a distance the first three weeks because her doctor deemed it too risky for her to be around the players until the wound she suffered in her accident completely healed.
Owens, her assistants and the players made it work with the use of iPads and video phones, watching the game from different angles and being able to communicate what she noticed needed improvement from afar.
Still, nothing was like being back on the sideline – being close to the action. Much like her return to teaching last fall, Owens considered Friday another step in the recovery process, which will take a little longer than she anticipated due to the type of amputation.
She has begun the process of being fitted for a prosthetic limb but that figures to take another four to six weeks.
At least there’s coaching.
“I’m still around sports even though I can’t participate,” she said. “I’m still in my realm, my glory, my passion. The next two years are going to be difficult but doing this, coaching and teaching, is what’s going to get me through.”
While it was tough to communicate from afar, she had no such problems Friday even while wearing the protective face mask.
She shouted words of encouragement and instructions to players. She called out the plays and, of course when someone made a hustle mistake, pointed it out.
The officials weren’t immune either. One of the funnier lines on perhaps a missed call against a Shark: “She didn’t fall for no reason. She was tripped right there,” Owens said of a no-call leading to a chance by Nardin.
In case folks wondered if the fire was still there, Owens proved it with 2:22 left in the third quarter and her team down by seven. Sacred Heart had the ball and numbers on transition break that was about to end with a layup. However, a whistle blew with a back official apparently awarding a timeout to Nardin, which did not have the ball. Gaffes happen but this one set off Owens.
“He awarded (Nardin) the timeout then to compound the problem more he gave us the ball,” said Owens further noting the Gators didn’t have possession yet were awarded the timeout. “That play lit a fire under my team. I was mad and they were mad. We scored right away off the inbound … I think that ignited us for the rest of the game. … maybe I should thank him.”
Sacred Heart players were thankful they had their coach back.
“It’s a complete boost,” junior captain Morgan Giancaterino said. “I think in person it really boosts the energy and I think brought the team closer together.”