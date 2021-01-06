Zemgus Girgensons' season-ending injury a 'big loss' for the Sabres

Girgensons’ impact should not be measured by offensive production, though. With Johan Larsson gone, Girgensons is the Sabres’ top defensive forward at 5 on 5 and a stalwart for a penalty kill that ranked 30th in the National Hockey League in 2019-20.

The Sabres committed a $2.2 million average annual cap hit to Girgensons because of his ability to play up in the lineup – he produced promising underlying numbers when briefly skating with Jack Eichel last season – and the relentless pressure he puts on opponents. Arguably no player in Sabres training camp has a skill set comparable to Girgensons’.

“Gusy is one of the best teammates that I’ve ever played with in my life,” said Sabres winger Kyle Okposo. “He will do anything for the team, and he is such a selfless player and person. He is going to be dearly missed by everybody. He really does bring a lot to our group, and I know he doesn’t always get the recognition, but in the locker room we know what he does and what he brings.”

According to Evolving-Hockey.com, among all forward lines in the NHL last season, Girgensons, Larsson and Okposo ranked second in limiting an opponent’s shot quality at 5 on 5. Since joining the Sabres in 2013-14, Girgensons ranks second on the team in penalty-kill ice time and hits, and first among all forwards in blocked shots.