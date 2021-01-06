Zemgus Girgensons' season-ending injury a 'big loss' for the Sabres

Zemgus Girgensons, a beloved figure in the Buffalo Sabres’ dressing room for his selfless, worker-bee play on the ice, had his season end before it even began.
The 27-year-old winger underwent what the team called “successful surgery” Wednesday to repair a hamstring injury and faces a six-month timeline for recovery. Girgensons was helped off the KeyBank Center ice during an intrasquad scrimmage Monday after an ugly sequence in which he attempted to steal the puck from Steven Fogarty at the opposing blueline.
When Fogarty moved at the last second, Girgensons unsuccessfully attempted to turn and ended up almost doing a split. Girgensons, the recent recipient of a three-year, $6.6 million contract, needed to be helped to the bench because he could not place any weight on his left leg.
“We all can feel the hole that Zemgus leaves with his injury,” said Krueger following practice Wednesday. “The character, the work ethic, the role that he has in our group is something that makes him unique. I challenged the group today to chip in and to take a piece of that hole. We’re going to keep Zemgus close, because how important he is in the organization, what a personality he is in the organization. We want to keep him close in the rehab and help him to get back.”
Girgensons has provided the Sabres with depth scoring and a blend of speed and tenacity since he was a first-round draft pick in 2012. Last season, Girgensons scored 12 goals, his best total since an all-star season in 2014-15, and seven assists for 19 points in 69 games.
Girgensons’ impact should not be measured by offensive production, though. With Johan Larsson gone, Girgensons is the Sabres’ top defensive forward at 5 on 5 and a stalwart for a penalty kill that ranked 30th in the National Hockey League in 2019-20.
The Sabres committed a $2.2 million average annual cap hit to Girgensons because of his ability to play up in the lineup – he produced promising underlying numbers when briefly skating with Jack Eichel last season – and the relentless pressure he puts on opponents. Arguably no player in Sabres training camp has a skill set comparable to Girgensons’.
“Gusy is one of the best teammates that I’ve ever played with in my life,” said Sabres winger Kyle Okposo. “He will do anything for the team, and he is such a selfless player and person. He is going to be dearly missed by everybody. He really does bring a lot to our group, and I know he doesn’t always get the recognition, but in the locker room we know what he does and what he brings.”
According to Evolving-Hockey.com, among all forward lines in the NHL last season, Girgensons, Larsson and Okposo ranked second in limiting an opponent’s shot quality at 5 on 5. Since joining the Sabres in 2013-14, Girgensons ranks second on the team in penalty-kill ice time and hits, and first among all forwards in blocked shots.
Though Krueger encouraged the Sabres’ to collectively cover the hole created by Girgensons’ absence, it’s Tobias Rieder who will take that spot in the lineup. Rieder, a 27-year-old winger who has played 434 games across six seasons, signed a one-year, $700,000 contract after totaling an NHL-record-tying three shorthanded goals during the recent playoffs with the Calgary Flames.
Rieder skated on a line Wednesday with Okposo and center Cody Eakin, and Krueger expressed hope that Rieder can score double-digit goals. Rieder, who played for Krueger at the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, ranked fifth among all Calgary forwards in shorthanded ice time last season. According to Evolving-Hockey.com, the former fourth-round draft pick was fourth on the team in limiting an opponent’s shot quality at 5 on 5.
“His defensive speed needs to be impactful in our game,” said Krueger or Rieder. “His penalty killing is definitely something where he’s embraced that over the last few years and is somebody who understands what needs to be done and the sacrificing in the way he gets into shot lanes defensively.”
The injury may also increase the likelihood that Riley Sheahan makes the Sabres’ roster or taxi squad. Sheahan, 28, can play center or wing and led all Edmonton Oilers in penalty-kill ice time. Like Girgensons, Sheahan is a fast, physical presence on the forecheck. Sheahan, though, will need to be signed, as he joined the team for camp on a professional tryout contract.
Sheahan has scored double-digit goals in three of the past seven seasons, most recently 11 with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017-18. Arttu Ruotsalainen and Rasmus Asplund are also potential penalty-killing options for the Sabres with Girgensons out.
The timing of the injury could force Girgensons to go 19 months between playing NHL games.
“This first thing is you feel terrible for him,” said Eichel. “He’s had a long offseason, as we all have. He’s a super important part of our team. So, it’s a big loss in our lineup but it’s a big loss personality-wise, because he brings a lot to our group on and off the ice. … You just feel for a guy like that that’s put so much work in. It seems like it’s taken away from him right before the season.”