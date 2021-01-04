Zemgus Girgensons exits Sabres' scrimmage with undisclosed injury

Ralph Krueger will need to re-evaluate his plan for the Buffalo Sabres' roster after losing another forward during an intrasquad scrimmage Monday.

Zemgus Girgensons, the recent recipient of a three-year contract, needed to be helped off the KeyBank Center ice after suffering what appeared to be a lower-body injury with 6:17 remaining in the second period.

Girgensons, 26, totaled 12 goals with seven assists in 69 games last season. He is among the Sabres' top forwards on the penalty kill and received a three-year, $6.6 million contract in October.

Victor Olofsson and Jack Eichel, both of whom are recovering from an upper-body injury, are expected to join the team for practice Wednesday.

