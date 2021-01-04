 Skip to main content
Zemgus Girgensons exits Sabres' scrimmage with lower-body injury
Zemgus Girgensons exits Sabres' scrimmage with lower-body injury

Zemgus Girgensons

Zemgus Girgensons scored 12 goals for the Buffalo Sabres in 2019-20. 

Ralph Krueger will need to reevaluate his plan for the Buffalo Sabres' roster after losing another forward during an intrasquad scrimmage Monday.

Zemgus Girgensons, the recent recipient of a three-year contract, needed to be helped off the KeyBank Center ice after suffering a lower-body injury with 6:17 remaining in the second period.

Girgensons was attempting to hit Steven Fogarty at the opposing blue line, but Fogarty moved at the last second and Girgensons almost did a split. Girgensons was unable to put weight on his left leg.

"We were clearly not happy to see that and we’re assessing it right now," said Krueger. "We’ll give you feedback once we have it, but at the moment, very questionable lower-body injury and once again, no final assessment because he is getting scanned right now."

Girgensons, 26, totaled 12 goals with seven assists in 69 games last season. He is among the Sabres' top forwards on the penalty kill and received a three-year, $6.6 million contract in October.

Victor Olofsson and Jack Eichel, both of whom are recovering from an upper-body injury, are expected to join the team for practice Wednesday.

