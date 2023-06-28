The Buffalo Sabres selected Zach Benson with the 13th pick in the NHL Draft on Wednesday in Nashville.
Here is some of the early reaction on social media to Benson's selection from Sabres fans:
Zach Benson looks good in a #Sabres sweater: pic.twitter.com/Z3zsIWcMiE— Dan Fetes (@danfetes) June 29, 2023
In no way shape or form did I ever think Zach Benson would fall to 13. Over the moon excited right now. The Sabres were already loaded up front. Now it’s just unfair. Ride em’ Cowboy pic.twitter.com/FVxdWDl8aM— Duane Steinel (@DuaneS39) June 29, 2023
Very jealous seeing Buffalo taking Zach Benson. He’s someone I’d have taken as well if the Oilers had this pick. Congratulations Sabres fans!— Karman Gill (@Kgill39) June 29, 2023
Something I didn't think of. Zach Benson will be the next #9 in Buffalo for the Sabres.— Gab (@Gabrielor89) June 29, 2023
this is a zach benson fan account.— taylor (@sieveyousuck) June 29, 2023
Love to see the #Sabres stealing Zach Benson from the #Penguins the pick before them 😂😂😂— Derek Geiger (@Derek_Geiger) June 29, 2023
Zach Benson to Buffalo is an excellent choice. Just pick the best player here. Need makes no sense when it could change in a year #LetsGoBuffalo— Ben_4thlinePodcast (@SprotsTakes_Ben) June 29, 2023
Passing over Zach Benson will haunt the #Canucks for years to come.*Bookmarked evergreen tweet* https://t.co/mZNpkL9dJP— Chad Pederson (@chadpederson) June 29, 2023
Zach Benson with the Sabres pic.twitter.com/ing4uWGOl6— Paul Hamilton (@pham1717) June 29, 2023
Zach Benson looks fun. #LetsGoBuffalo— Alfred (@affehockey) June 29, 2023
Not a huge fan of Zach Benson we have so many forward prospects in Buffalo #NHLDraft2023— Kellen Ernst (@KBlitzCast) June 29, 2023
sabres drafted zach benson i’m eating good— dylan 🌙 (@spritebong) June 29, 2023