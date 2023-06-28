Here are five things to know about the Sabres first pick of the NHL draft, left wing Zach Benson, selected 13th overall on Wednesday.

1. Benson finished third in points in the Western Hockey League for the regular season. He notched 36 goals and 62 assists for 98 points for the Winnipeg Ice in 60 regular-season games. He added seven goals and 10 assists in the 2023 WHL playoffs.

2. Benson was once a teammate of the No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard. They played together with the Vancouver Vipers, an elite AAA spring hockey program. Benson made his first appearance for the Vipers when he was 9 years old. Bedard described Benson as a “hell of a player” to the Canadian Press. "Got all that skill, and he's a hound on the puck."

3. Don’t discount Benson because of his size. Benson is listed at 5-foot-10 and approximately 165 pounds, but his stat lines from the WHL show he can be a playmaker. Jason Bukala of Sportsnet described Benson as “dynamic” on the power play from the weak side wing. Of his 62 assists in the regular season, 16 were on the power play. He added four power-play goals, too.

4. He was a linemate of Matt Savoie. Benson played alongside Savoie, the No. 9 pick by Buffalo in the 2022 NHL Draft, in Winnipeg. The duo put up similar numbers as Savoie finished with 38 goals and 57 assists in the regular season. "(Benson’s) motor is definitely the thing that separates him from the rest," Savoie told NHL.com. "He's always going 100 miles an hour, always possessing the puck.”

5. His family has deep connections to the Canadian carnival industry. Benson’s family owns a company that provides attractions and rides for carnivals across Western Canada. During summers, they’d travel frequently, staying in their RV, and Benson would be playing a different hockey camp to stay active. Sometimes, smaller towns didn’t have ice rinks. He, his brothers and cousins would find ways to stay active. "We were trying to stay active in fun ways — go to the pool, go to the waterpark, go play some tennis," Benson said. "Just different things."