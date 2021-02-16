Wraparound: Sabres shut out by Islanders after third-period goal overturned

Jack Eichel carried the puck into the corner of the offensive zone before zipping it back to Rasmus Dahlin at the blue line in the second period Tuesday night.

The Buffalo Sabres continued to move the puck around the zone, waiting patiently to see if the New York Islanders would be caught out of position. It never happened.

Most of the five Islanders on the ice clogged the middle of the ice, daring the Sabres to force a pass to the slot or settle for a shot from the perimeter. There was no need to focus on offense after seizing another early lead in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres buckled under the pressure of the Islanders’ forecheck early, allowing two goals in the first period on the way to a 3-0 loss. Buffalo, now 4-6-2, moved closer to full strength with defenseman Jake McCabe returning to the lineup, but the struggles on offense continued.

Carter Hutton stopped 21 of 23 shots, and the Sabres’ defense corps, which featured Will Borgen, was mostly solid for a second consecutive night. However, Buffalo managed only 12 shots on goal through two periods – it had zero in the third Monday night – and failed to generate enough quality chances against the Islanders (8-4-3).