Wraparound: Sabres shut out by Islanders after third-period goal overturned

Jack Eichel carried the puck into the corner of the offensive zone before zipping it back to Rasmus Dahlin at the blue line in the second period Tuesday night.
The Buffalo Sabres continued to move the puck around the zone, waiting patiently to see if the New York Islanders would be caught out of position. It never happened.
Most of the five Islanders on the ice clogged the middle of the ice, daring the Sabres to force a pass to the slot or settle for a shot from the perimeter. There was no need to focus on offense after seizing another early lead in KeyBank Center.
The Sabres buckled under the pressure of the Islanders’ forecheck early, allowing two goals in the first period on the way to a 3-0 loss. Buffalo, now 4-6-2, moved closer to full strength with defenseman Jake McCabe returning to the lineup, but the struggles on offense continued.
Carter Hutton stopped 21 of 23 shots, and the Sabres’ defense corps, which featured Will Borgen, was mostly solid for a second consecutive night. However, Buffalo managed only 12 shots on goal through two periods – it had zero in the third Monday night – and failed to generate enough quality chances against the Islanders (8-4-3).
Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored for a second consecutive night as New York stretched its point streak to eight games. Lee's second goal came on an empty-netter.
The Sabres had a goal overturned with 7:21 left in the third period because Eichel was offside before Victor Olofsson scored on the power play. The goal would have cut the deficit to one.
Opening salvo: The Islanders took a 1-0 lead at 4:43 into the first period when the Sabres’ forwards were caught flat-footed in the neutral zone. Josh Bailey chipped the puck from the right wall in the neutral zone to Noah Dobson, who bolted down the right wing and fired a cross-ice pass to Lee for the easy one-timer.
Slow starts: The Sabres have allowed the opening goal nine times in 12 games this season. Meanwhile, the Islanders entered Tuesday with a 6-1-1 record when scoring first this season.
Another mistake: Sabres defenseman Colin Miller was caught off guard when Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock sent a breakout pass to Pageau near the Buffalo blue line. With Miller turned around, Pageau collected the puck and skated down the left wing before beating Hutton with a high shot for a 2-0 lead at 11:58 into the first period.
Stopped: Less than one minute after Pageau’s goal, Sabres left wing Taylor Hall was sprung for a breakaway and stopped when his backhand attempt went off Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin’s left leg pad. Though Buffalo had nine shots on goal in the first period, Hall’s was the only one of real quality.
Missed opportunities: The Sabres earned more offensive-zone time in the second period, yet the top forwards on this team continue to try to make the perfect play every shift. Jeff Skinner passed up an open look from below the right circle. Eichel tried to force a cross-ice pass to Olofsson in the slot.
Adjustment: Skinner was moved off the top line in the second period after he failed to collect a pass from Olofsson in the offensive zone. Skinner has one assist in 12 games this season. He had only 14 goals in 59 games in 2019-20.
Open look: Henri Jokiharju had a difficult night Monday, as he was on the ice for two Islanders goals. The 21-year-old had the Sabres’ only quality chance of the second period Tuesday, a wrist shot from the slot that was gloved by Sorokin.
Response: The Islanders didn’t seem to bother trying to generate scoring chances in the second period Tuesday. New York had only five shots on goal, most of which weren’t of quality. Hutton managed to stop the Islanders’ one opportunity, a short side snapshot by Jordan Eberle at 12:51.
Better finish: The Sabres generated more scoring opportunities in the third period. Olofsson’s shot from the slot was gloved and Rasmus Asplund was stopped in tight by Sorokin. Sam Reinhart was also stopped on the doorstep when he one-timed a perfect cross-ice pass from Hall.
Roster moves: Prior to puck drop Tuesday, the Sabres assigned forward Steven Fogarty and defenseman Brandon Davidson to the taxi squad. Asplund was elevated to the active roster. Fogarty, captain of the Rochester Americans, had zero shots on goal while skating 8:28 in the 3-1 loss Monday.
Lineup: Defenseman Brandon Montour was cleared to play Tuesday night, but the 26-year-old did not skate in pregame warmups. Montour came off the Covid-19 protocol list Monday and participated in consecutive morning skates. He told reporters Monday that he previously tested positive for Covid-19 and had symptoms.
Update: Forwards Curtis Lazar and Dylan Cozens, both of whom were removed from the Covid-19 protocol list, participated in a rehab skate Tuesday morning as they progress toward returning to game action. Neither has played since the Sabres hosted the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 31. Forward Casey Mittelstadt is the only Buffalo player remaining on the protocol list.
Next: The Sabres are scheduled to practice Wednesday in preparation for their game Thursday night in Washington.