Wraparound: Sabres lose season opener to Washington Capitals, 6-4

This wasn’t how Dylan Cozens imagined he would make his debut in the National Hockey League.
There weren’t fans inside KeyBank Center when the Buffalo Sabres’ former first-round draft pick stepped onto the ice wearing royal and gold. There wasn’t a round of applause when it was announced that the 19-year-old was playing his first game in the NHL.
Yet, the unusual circumstances surrounding his debut – from the Sabres’ first game taking place in mid-January to his late arrival for training camp following the IIHF World Junior Championship – only made Cozens’ first game with the Sabres more impressive.
Cozens’ primary assist on Tobias Rieder’s second-period goal kept the Sabres within striking distance during their season opener, but the Washington Capitals held on for a 6-4 win Thursday night.
Cozens, who was drafted seventh overall by the Sabres in 2019, took his first shift 1:10 into the game and wisely chipped the puck in as the Capitals applied pressure in the neutral zone. Cozens, now wearing No. 24, has developed instant chemistry with Cody Eakin and Rieder, whose wraparound with 1:14 remaining in the second period cut Buffalo’s deficit to 4-2.
Cozens logged 11:12 of ice time across 17 shifts while recording one shot on goal and a plus-1 rating.
The goal gave the Sabres momentum following an ugly stretch in which they struggled to contain Washington’s forwards. Jake McCabe scored with a one-timer only 20 seconds into the third period – Jack Eichel recorded his second assist of the game on the play – but the Capitals again pushed their lead to two goals when Jakub Vrana capitalized on an Eric Staal turnover.
With the Sabres having an extra attacker on the ice, Victor Olofsson scored with 1:54 remaining to make it 5-4, but the Capitals added an empty-net goal from Garnet Hathaway.
Taylor Hall scored the Sabres’ first goal of the season, a power-play marker to tie the score in the first period. Carter Hutton made 22 saves while receiving the team's first start in goal.
Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, John Carlson and Brenden Dillon also had goals for Washington.
Early breakdown: The Capitals took a 1-0 lead at 5:43 into the first period, when Alex Ovechkin fought his way through traffic, past Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour, and passed backdoor to Backstrom, who chipped the puck into the net.
Support Local Journalism
Dynamic debut: Hall needed only 8:48 to remind Sabres fans why he was the top free agent on the market back in October. The 29-year-old wing redirected a Olofsson pass from the slot on the power play between Ilya Samsonov’s legs for a goal, tying the score in the first period.
The Sabres have had a newly acquired player score in six of their last 10 openers, as Hall joined Jason Pominville, Eichel, Zemgus Girgensons, Steve Ott and Ville Leino. Aside from Eichel, each scored on their first shot.
Loose puck: Oshie gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 10:33 into the first period by capitalizing on a rebound atop the crease after a power-play shot by Ovechkin. Washington out-shot Buffalo 14-8 during the first period.
Bad timing: An untimely turnover by the Sabres at the opposing blue line gave the Capitals position while the Buffalo defensemen were in the middle of a line change. Carlson bolted down the right wing and rifled a shot to the far post that beat Hutton for a 3-1 lead at 7:05 into the second period.
Another one: Immediately following a successful Sabres penalty kill, Dillon’s wrist shot off a Capitals faceoff win went through traffic and under Hutton’s blocker for a 4-1 Capitals advantage at 13:23 into the second.
Sign of life: When the Sabres seemed on the brink of falling apart, Rieder out-muscled Carlson for a loose puck and scored on a wraparound to trim the deficit to 4-2 with 1:14 remaining in the second period. Rieder, who was signed by the Sabres in October, had zero goals in 67 games with Edmonton two seasons ago.
Early exit: Staal left the game and did not return after taking an elbow to the head from Washington forward Nic Dowd, who received a two-minute penalty.
Opening ceremonies: The Sabres had frontline workers – including teachers in Western New York – introduce the roster via video message before puck drop Thursday night. The team also played a video to commemorate Rick Jeanneret’s 50th season as the play-by-play announcer.
Amherst resident Cami Clune, a recent contestant on “The Voice,” sang both anthems on a video recording.
Roster notes: Of the 22 players on the Sabres’ roster for opening night, five were first-round draft picks of the team. Additionally, six of the players were acquired via trade and eight were free-agent signings.
Lineup: The Sabres’ lone healthy scratch was defenseman Matt Irwin, a 33-year-old who joined the team on a one-year contract in October. Right wing Kyle Okposo remains day to day with a lower-body injury and was replaced in the lineup by Riley Sheahan.
Next: The Sabres host the Capitals again Friday night at 7 p.m., completing the first of eight back-to-back series this season.