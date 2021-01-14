Wraparound: Sabres lose season opener to Washington Capitals, 6-4

The goal gave the Sabres momentum following an ugly stretch in which they struggled to contain Washington’s forwards. Jake McCabe scored with a one-timer only 20 seconds into the third period – Jack Eichel recorded his second assist of the game on the play – but the Capitals again pushed their lead to two goals when Jakub Vrana capitalized on an Eric Staal turnover.

With the Sabres having an extra attacker on the ice, Victor Olofsson scored with 1:54 remaining to make it 5-4, but the Capitals added an empty-net goal from Garnet Hathaway.

Taylor Hall scored the Sabres’ first goal of the season, a power-play marker to tie the score in the first period. Carter Hutton made 22 saves while receiving the team's first start in goal.

Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, John Carlson and Brenden Dillon also had goals for Washington.

Early breakdown: The Capitals took a 1-0 lead at 5:43 into the first period, when Alex Ovechkin fought his way through traffic, past Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour, and passed backdoor to Backstrom, who chipped the puck into the net.

