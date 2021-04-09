Wraparound: Sabres lose another game to a top team in the East Division

Ahead of another game against a Stanley Cup contender, Don Granato delivered a simple message to the Buffalo Sabres during a team meeting Friday morning: embrace the challenge.
The Sabres were ready.
An uneven 60 minutes of hockey included some encouraging performances from young players, most notably Casey Mittelstadt and Henri Jokiharju, and a better defensive showing against the prolific Washington Capitals.
However, backup goalie Dustin Tokarski allowed two goals on shots from the perimeter and the Sabres’ comeback fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals in front of a small crowd in KeyBank Center.
The Sabres, now 9-25-6, remain last in the NHL and fell to 1-17-1 against the top four teams in the East Division: Washington, the New York Islanders, Pittsburgh and Boston.
It was a better performance than the 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils one night earlier. Buffalo received a goal from Jokiharju in the first period after the Capitals grabbed a 2-0 lead, and Mittelstadt again cut the deficit to one by scoring his fifth of the season at 10:08 into the second period.
With the goalie pulled, Tage Thompson tipped Rasmus Ristolainen's shot to cut the deficit to one with 1:20 remaining in regulation.
Tokarski stopped 29 of 33 shots while making his fifth appearance of the season for Buffalo.
The Capitals (26-11-4) benefited from two mistakes by Tokarski, most notably Justin Schultz’s shot from the point less than one minute into the second period, and Alex Ovechkin scored his 21st goal of the season. Brenden Dillon and Jakub Vrana also had goals for Washington.
Opening salvo: The Capitals took a 1-0 lead at 2:39 into the first period when Tokarski was unable to stop Dillon’s shot from the right point. Entering Friday, the Sabres were 4-19-2 when their opponent scored first.
Pouring on: Ovechkin scored the 727th career goal, within four of tying Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL’s all-time list, with a shot that ricocheted off Rasmus Dahlin’s skate and past Tokarski for a 2-0 Capitals lead at 11:39 of the first period.
Connection: The Jokiharju-Dahlin pairing continued to ignite the Sabres’ offense, as the two connected on Buffalo’s first goal. Dahlin’s cross-ice pass created space for Jokiharju, whose wrist shot from atop the left circle beat a screened Tokarski and cut the deficit to 2-1 with 1:34 remaining in the first.
Mishap: The Sabres earned a second power play in the first period when Jeff Skinner was high-sticked by Nick Jensen, but the man-advantage opportunity lasted only 56 seconds because Buffalo had eight skaters on the ice and was penalized for too many men.
Clean look: Schultz pushed the Capitals’ lead to 3-1 only 28 seconds into the second period on a shot from the point that went over Tokarski’s glove without a screen in front.
Extra effort: Sabres forward Rasmus Asplund lifted Schultz’s stick to steal the puck behind Washington’s net and passed in front to Mittelstadt, whose shot far side went over Vitek Vanecek’s blocker to cut the deficit to 3-2 with 9:52 remaining in the second period.
Milestone: Victor Olofsson appeared in his 100th career NHL game. Among players who have debuted with the Sabres, Olofsson’s 19 career power-play goals ties Gilbert Perreault and trails only Rick Martin (23) for the most by any player through 100 games in franchise history.
Since his NHL debut on March 28, 2019, Olofsson is third on the Sabres in goals (33) and points (69). He leads the team in power-play goals and ranks second in power-play points (31) during that span.
Welcome to the show: Sabres forward Arttu Ruotsalainen, 23, took a solo lap to begin warmups as he made his NHL debut almost two years after signing an entry-level contract with Buffalo.
Salute: During pregame warmups, the Sabres’ jerseys included the names of season ticket holders who are military members, veterans and front-line workers. The fans will receive their respective jersey.
Lineup: The Sabres remain without Jack Eichel (upper body), Dylan Cozens (upper body), Curtis Lazar (lower body), Carter Hutton (lower body) and Will Borgen (forearm). Drake Caggiula, a forward added by the Sabres via waivers Friday, does not have a clear timeline to join the team for on-ice workouts.
Forward Steven Fogarty was assigned to the taxi squad prior to puck drop to make room for Ruotsalainen to make his NHL debut. Winger Taylor Hall remained out of the lineup as a precautionary measure ahead of the Monday trade deadline.
Next: The Sabres will practice Saturday before departing for a three-game road trip that begins Sunday in Philadelphia with a game against the Flyers at 2 p.m.
Recognition: Sabres prospect Linus Weissbach, who recently signed a two-year entry-level contract, was named a second-team All-American after the 22-year-old totaled 12 goals with 29 assists for 41 points in 31 games during his senior season at the University of Wisconsin.