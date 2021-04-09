Wraparound: Sabres lose another game to a top team in the East Division

The Capitals (26-11-4) benefited from two mistakes by Tokarski, most notably Justin Schultz’s shot from the point less than one minute into the second period, and Alex Ovechkin scored his 21st goal of the season. Brenden Dillon and Jakub Vrana also had goals for Washington.

Opening salvo: The Capitals took a 1-0 lead at 2:39 into the first period when Tokarski was unable to stop Dillon’s shot from the right point. Entering Friday, the Sabres were 4-19-2 when their opponent scored first.

Pouring on: Ovechkin scored the 727th career goal, within four of tying Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL’s all-time list, with a shot that ricocheted off Rasmus Dahlin’s skate and past Tokarski for a 2-0 Capitals lead at 11:39 of the first period.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Connection: The Jokiharju-Dahlin pairing continued to ignite the Sabres’ offense, as the two connected on Buffalo’s first goal. Dahlin’s cross-ice pass created space for Jokiharju, whose wrist shot from atop the left circle beat a screened Tokarski and cut the deficit to 2-1 with 1:34 remaining in the first.