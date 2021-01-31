Wraparound: Mistakes spoil Sabres' comeback attempt in loss to Devils

Jack Eichel did not take a moment to reflect on what just occurred Sunday afternoon in KeyBank Center.

Following a goal by the New Jersey Devils with 0.9 seconds remaining in the second period, Eichel immediately cleared the puck from inside the Buffalo Sabres’ net as an expression of frustration. The Sabres had previously scored twice in less than five minutes to tie the game and were controlling play, only to face another deficit.

The moment didn’t break the Sabres, but the turnover before the goal was one of many mistakes that led to a 5-3 loss to the Devils. Buffalo (4-4-2) had earned points in six of its previous games and is now 0-4-1 when trailing after the second period this season.

Rasmus Ristolainen, who contributed on three Sabres goals, tied the score 3-3 on the power play early in the third period, but the Devils responded with Michael McLeod scoring his second of the game with 9:20 remaining in regulation for a 4-3 lead.

Carter Hutton made 32 saves while making his first start in 12 days for the Sabres. Curtis Lazar and Rasmus Dahlin scored second-period goals, the latter of which tied the game. New Jersey responded with Miles Wood scoring the go-ahead goal with 0.9 seconds remaining in the second period.