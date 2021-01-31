Wraparound: Mistakes spoil Sabres' comeback attempt in loss to Devils

Jack Eichel did not take a moment to reflect on what just occurred Sunday afternoon in KeyBank Center.
Following a goal by the New Jersey Devils with 0.9 seconds remaining in the second period, Eichel immediately cleared the puck from inside the Buffalo Sabres’ net as an expression of frustration. The Sabres had previously scored twice in less than five minutes to tie the game and were controlling play, only to face another deficit.
The moment didn’t break the Sabres, but the turnover before the goal was one of many mistakes that led to a 5-3 loss to the Devils. Buffalo (4-4-2) had earned points in six of its previous games and is now 0-4-1 when trailing after the second period this season.
Rasmus Ristolainen, who contributed on three Sabres goals, tied the score 3-3 on the power play early in the third period, but the Devils responded with Michael McLeod scoring his second of the game with 9:20 remaining in regulation for a 4-3 lead.
Carter Hutton made 32 saves while making his first start in 12 days for the Sabres. Curtis Lazar and Rasmus Dahlin scored second-period goals, the latter of which tied the game. New Jersey responded with Miles Wood scoring the go-ahead goal with 0.9 seconds remaining in the second period.
New Jersey (4-3-2) also tallied a goal from Jack Hughes, who was drafted first overall in 2019. Wood also added an empty-netter.
Quick strike: The Devils needed only 20 seconds to take a 1-0 lead, as defenseman P.K. Subban fired a perfect stretch pass to McLeod, who split the Sabres’ defense and got Hutton out of position with a deke before finishing on the forehand.
Buffalo has scored the first goal in only three of 10 games this season.
Power-play adjustment: Krueger went back to a familiar look on the power play with Sam Reinhart out. Ristolainen worked the front of the net to screen Devils goalie Eric Comrie, who stood tall to make stops on Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall in the first period.
Curveball: The Sabres changed their forward lines after warmups, as Krueger reunited Hall with Eichel and Victor Olofsson on the top line. Jeff Skinner skated with Eric Staal and Dylan Cozens, and Casey Mittelstadt, who was recalled from the taxi squad, joined Lazar and Riley Sheahan.
Off the rush: Eichel had one of his best solo rushes down the ice this season, as he barreled down the right wing before firing a wrist shot that was stopped by Comrie late in the first period.
Momentum killer: After an impressive stretch of play by the Sabres, New Jersey pushed its lead to 2-0 with 16.1 seconds remaining in the first period. Jesper Bratt’s shot from the point created a rebound and the puck bounced behind Hutton, who allowed two goals on 11 shots in the first 20 minutes. Hughes was credited with the goal.
Recovery: After a botched 2-on-1 pass spoiled a scoring chance, the Sabres broke through when Lazar tipped Ristolainen’s shot past Comrie to narrow the deficit to 2-1 at 14:11 into the second period. The goal was Lazar’s third of the season. He had five goals in 38 games with Buffalo in 2019-20.
Different look: Reinhart’s absence caused Krueger to again elevate Ristolainen to the top power play. The adjustment made a difference against Sunday, as Ristolainen screened Comrie to allow Dahlin’s shot from the point to go into the net and tie the score 2-2 at 15:23 into the second period.
It was Dahlin’s first goal of the season, and he had not scored on the power play since Feb. 9, 2020. With his assist on the goal, Olofsson extended his point streak to six games, which matches his previous career high.
Implosion: A turnover at the opposing blue line gave Wood a clean look at the net and he scored on his own rebound after an initial shot went off Hutton’s mask. This gave the Devils a 3-2 lead with 0.9 seconds remaining in the second period.
Net-front presence: Ristolainen scored his second goal of the season by jamming a rebound past Comrie at 3:53 into the third period. Eichel and Olofsson had two power-play assists apiece.
Lineups: Reinhart missed a second consecutive game with an upper-body injury suffered Thursday against the New York Rangers. Reinhart, 25, has three goals and three assists in eight games this season.
Defenseman Henri Jokiharju was a healthy scratch for the first time since he was acquired by the Sabres in July 2019, and Tage Thompson was scratched for the fifth time in seven games. Winger Mikhail Maltsev, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, made his NHL debut for the Devils because Kyle Palmieri was held out as part of Covid-19 protocols.
The Devils’ Covid-19 protocol list also includes MacKenzie Blackwood, Aaron Dell, Connor Carrick, Sami Vatanen and Travis Zajac.
Next: The Sabres are scheduled to practice Monday in preparation for their game Tuesday at Nassau Coliseum against the New York Islanders.