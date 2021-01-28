Wraparound: Linus Ullmark stops 36 shots in Sabres' overtime loss to Rangers

Linus Ullmark made every type of save imaginable when the Buffalo Sabres seemed on the verge of imploding.
The Buffalo Sabres’ goalie stopped all six shots he faced during a third-period penalty kill, including one that required him to do a split, and kept the game within reach during a night in which his teammates generated only nine shots on net through 40 minutes.
Ullmark helped secure a point for the Sabres following Sam Reinhart's tying goal, but rookie Alexis Lafreniere scored the game-winner with 2:13 left in overtime to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory inside KeyBank Center on Thursday night.
"That was definitely Linus’ point today," said Sabres coach Ralph Krueger. "We had two of our rougher periods in the season thus far. The first two were extremely disappointing. … Linus played outstanding. Stayed calm in some of the chaos that we had in our end and really looked like a top goalie in the world today. It’s the most positive thing out of an overall disappointing night."
Buffalo (3-3-2) has earned points in five of its last six games, but it could not stretch its win streak to three.
Jack Eichel scored his second goal in as many games, a tip-in to tie the score late in the first period, and Ullmark made 36 saves while making his fourth consecutive start. However, the Sabres went 1-for-4 on the power play and were outshot 39-25. Reinhart tied the score at 4:47 into the third period.
"He was the best player for us by far," said Eichel of Ullmark. "We wouldn’t have gotten the point without him. It was good to see him have a great effort, but we can’t rely on him like that repeatedly."
Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers (2-4-1), who had lost four straight entering Thursday. Panarin gave New York the lead at 16:10 into the second period when he intercepted a clearing attempt by Sabres defenseman Matt Irwin.
All Brandon Montour could do was watch as Panarin shot over a sprawling Ullmark for his third goal of the season. Ullmark has a .920 save percentage over his last three starts, but his teammates also blocked 14 of the Rangers' shot attempts Thursday night.
"Sometimes you have some luck and today was one of those days where you position yourself in a good spot where you can make a couple good saves," added Ullmark. "When I wasn’t in position, I had my teammates that were blocking shots. There were a couple of huge blocks in the second and also on the PK."
Sloppy start: The Sabres had only one shot on goal seven minutes into the first period. Turnovers gave the Rangers chances off the rush, and Buffalo’s only notable chance early came on a shot from Jeff Skinner at the left circle during a 3-on-2. The Sabres also went 0-for-2 on the power play in the first period.
"It was just similar to our five-on-five play – not getting to pucks first, not making the simple play, losing those races," said Reinhart. "It’s tough to find success in any part of our game when we’re clearly the slower team."
Opening salvo: Strome gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 9:44 into the first period by one-timing a centering pass from Panarin. Rasmus Ristolainen was unable to get a stick on the puck as it crossed through the slot. Buffalo entered Thursday 2-3 this season when its opponent scored first.
Disconnect: The Sabres managed only two shots on goal during a pair of power plays in the first period. The best chance occurred when Eichel’s one-timer from the left circle was stopped by goalie Igor Shesterkin.
Late answer: Despite the ugly first period, the Sabres tied the score with 21.3 seconds remaining on a tip-in by Eichel near the Rangers’ crease. Reinhart skated down the right wall and passed the puck toward the paint, where Eichel got behind the defense and redirected the puck past Shesterkin’s right leg pad. Buffalo was outshot 15-5 in the first period.
Local sporting good stores in Dylan Cozens' hometown of Whitehorse, Yukon, have sold out of Sabres merchandise. Kids around the city routinely wear Cozens’ jersey, and Sabres games are mandatory viewing there.
Flat second: Krueger did not see improvement after the goal. Buffalo had only four shots on goal in the second period. Through 40 minutes, 12 Sabres did not have a shot on goal.
Absence: Kyle Okposo missed a stretch of the third period after a cross check from behind by Ryan Lindgren sent him feet first into the boards at 4:27. Okposo skated slowly to the bench, where he sat until he skated two shifts late in regulation.
Response: With Lindgren serving the box for a two-minute minor, the Sabres tied the score 2-2 when Reinhart converted on the power play for his third goal of the season with 15:13 remaining in regulation.
Winner: Lafreniere scored the game-winner following a turnover by Eichel that gave the Rangers a 2-on-1. Lafreniere, 19, became the youngest player in NHL history to have an overtime winner for his first goal.
Injury update: Defenseman Henri Jokiharju missed a second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. Irwin, 33, replaced Jokiharju in the lineup and skated alongside Montour at even strength. Winger Tage Thompson was a healthy scratch for the fourth time in five games.
The Rangers announced before puck drop that defenseman Jack Johnson is day to day with a groin strain.
Addition: According to EliteProspects.com, the Rochester Americans signed defenseman Griffin Luce to a player tryout agreement. Luce, the 22-year-old grandson of former Sabre Don Luce, played four seasons at the University of Michigan. He had three goals and 11 assists in 131 games with the Wolverines. Luce is a Williamsville native and his father, Scott, is currently the Vegas Golden Knights’ director of amateur scouting.