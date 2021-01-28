Wraparound: Linus Ullmark stops 36 shots in Sabres' overtime loss to Rangers

"He was the best player for us by far," said Eichel of Ullmark. "We wouldn’t have gotten the point without him. It was good to see him have a great effort, but we can’t rely on him like that repeatedly."

Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers (2-4-1), who had lost four straight entering Thursday. Panarin gave New York the lead at 16:10 into the second period when he intercepted a clearing attempt by Sabres defenseman Matt Irwin.

All Brandon Montour could do was watch as Panarin shot over a sprawling Ullmark for his third goal of the season. Ullmark has a .920 save percentage over his last three starts, but his teammates also blocked 14 of the Rangers' shot attempts Thursday night.

"Sometimes you have some luck and today was one of those days where you position yourself in a good spot where you can make a couple good saves," added Ullmark. "When I wasn’t in position, I had my teammates that were blocking shots. There were a couple of huge blocks in the second and also on the PK."