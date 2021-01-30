Wraparound: Jack Eichel, Linus Ullmark send Sabres to shootout win

Andreas Johansson and Ty Smith scored for the Devils.

Better start: The Sabres had five shots on goal through the first 8:16 of the first period and controlled possession, yet they couldn’t generate quality chances against Devils goalie Scott Wedgewood, who played for the Rochester Americans in 2018-19.

Power-play adjustment: With Sam Reinhart out, Dylan Cozens moved to the top power-play unit and assumed Taylor Hall’s position in the slot. However, the Sabres appeared disconnected in their first opportunity on the man-advantage, generating only two shots on goal. Cozens was eventually replaced on the top unit by Rasmus Ristolainen.

Special teams: Buffalo was forced to kill a 5-on-3 when Eric Staal and Brandon Montour were penalized during the same sequence. Ristolainen, Curtis Lazar and Jake McCabe were on the ice for 1:43 of the penalty kill, helping the Sabres not allow a shot on goal on the Devils’ two-man advantage.

Momentum shift: Turnovers caused the Sabres to go 10:06 without a shot on goal in the first period. Buffalo benefited from winning 65% of the faceoffs in the first 20 minutes and outshot New Jersey, 7-6, during that span.