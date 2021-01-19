Wraparound: Hutton exits after collision in Sabres 3-0 loss to Flyers

Tensions rise: Eichel was not pleased with Konecny’s hit on Rasmus Dahlin in front of the Sabres’ bench. Eichel cross-checked Konecny and the two later exchanged words as the two teams were skating to their respective bench at the first intermission.

Personnel changes: With the Sabres’ offense struggling to score, Krueger placed Skinner on a line with Eric Staal and Olofsson for the third period. Earlier in the game, Dahlin was reunited with Colin Miller on a defense pair, with Montour skating alongside Henri Jokiharju.

Flurry of chances: Prior to the line changes, Staal’s line had a rollercoaster shift in the second period that featured an ugly neutral-zone turnover, followed by consecutive scoring chances by Dylan Cozens and Olofsson, who hit the post from the left circle.

Lineup: Right wing Kyle Okposo missed a fourth consecutive game with a lower-body injury, and defenseman Matt Irwin was a healthy scratch. Krueger also replaced Tage Thompson with Rasmus Asplund, who was recalled from the taxi squad Tuesday.

Okposo was placed on injured reserve retroactive to January 12.