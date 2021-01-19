Wraparound: Hutton exits after collision in Sabres 3-0 loss to Flyers

PHILADELPHIA – What began as a promising follow-up to a possible breakout performance quickly went awry Tuesday night for the Buffalo Sabres.
Carter Hutton, called on to start a second consecutive game in net with Linus Ullmark unavailable for what the team called “personal reasons,” allowed a breakaway goal to Travis Konecny and did not return for the third period after getting run over by a defender. The Sabres were down to taxi-squad goalie Jonas Johansson, 26, who played six games for Buffalo last season.
The relentless, effective forecheck that produced six goals Monday came and went against a fast, physical opponent determined to salvage the two teams’ first series of the 56-game season.
Konecny scored on a second-period breakaway and the Philadelphia Flyers held on for a 3-0 win over the Sabres inside Wells Fargo Center. The Sabres, now 1-3, have not won consecutive games in Philadelphia since Feb. 19 and Oct. 30, 2015.
Hutton was shaken up when he collided with Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov, who was pushed into the net by Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour. Hutton remained in the game and delivered a highlight-reel save on a second-chance opportunity by James van Riemsdyk shortly thereafter, but Johansson took over Buffalo’s net at the start of the third.
Jakub Voracek pushed the Flyers’ lead to 2-0 on a wrist shot from the right circle during an odd-man rush with 6:13 remaining in regulation. Kevin Hayes added an empty-net goal.
Johansson, who was recalled from the taxi squad Monday when Ullmark was unavailable, made eight saves on nine shots.
Hutton was not on the bench in the third period, leaving the Sabres without a backup goalie. He stopped 19 of 20 shots and kept his teammates in the game when they struggled to sustain pressure offensively.
Konecny gave the Flyers (3-1) a 1-0 lead at 17:51 into the second period by scoring on a breakout that began with a Buffalo offensive-zone turnover. Flyers backup goalie Brian Elliott earned the 40-save shutout.
Support Local Journalism
The breakdown: The Sabres outshot the Flyers 40-30, but Buffalo went 0-for-3 on the power play and could not capitalize on scoring chances.
Missed opportunity: The Sabres managed only one shot on goal during a first-period 5 on 3, a pad save on Taylor Hall’s shot from the middle. Prior to the second penalty, Victor Olofsson missed a wide-open net on a cross-ice pass from Jack Eichel.
On the other hand, the Sabres’ penalty-kill units allowed just one shot on a first-period power play.
Bad break: Jeff Skinner’s run of bad puck luck continued. The former 40-goal scorer was stopped on consecutive shots in front after a centering pass from Riley Sheahan left Skinner all alone in front of the net late in the first period.
Tensions rise: Eichel was not pleased with Konecny’s hit on Rasmus Dahlin in front of the Sabres’ bench. Eichel cross-checked Konecny and the two later exchanged words as the two teams were skating to their respective bench at the first intermission.
Personnel changes: With the Sabres’ offense struggling to score, Krueger placed Skinner on a line with Eric Staal and Olofsson for the third period. Earlier in the game, Dahlin was reunited with Colin Miller on a defense pair, with Montour skating alongside Henri Jokiharju.
Flurry of chances: Prior to the line changes, Staal’s line had a rollercoaster shift in the second period that featured an ugly neutral-zone turnover, followed by consecutive scoring chances by Dylan Cozens and Olofsson, who hit the post from the left circle.
Lineup: Right wing Kyle Okposo missed a fourth consecutive game with a lower-body injury, and defenseman Matt Irwin was a healthy scratch. Krueger also replaced Tage Thompson with Rasmus Asplund, who was recalled from the taxi squad Tuesday.
Okposo was placed on injured reserve retroactive to January 12.
Puck change: The NHL announced Tuesday that it will be using game pucks without the imbedded tracking technology after concerns were raised about the puck’s performance during the first few days of the season. A review by the league determined the pucks did not receive precise finishing treatments during the offseason manufacturing process. A new supply of tracking pucks is expected to be available soon, according to the NHL.