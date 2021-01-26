Wraparound: Eichel finally enters goal column as Sabres defeat Rangers 3-2

Chris Kreider and Ke’Andre Miller had goals for the Rangers (1-4-1).

Opening salvo: A turnover by Colin Miller on a breakout attempt led to a rush chance that Kreider converted into a 1-0 lead at 6:28 into the first period. Miller’s pass went off of a defender’s skate, and the puck went into the corner of the Sabres’ zone. Rasmus Dahlin chased the puck carrier, but no one picked up Kreider, who was the third New York player to reach the net.

Equalizer: Cozens scored his second career NHL goal on a one-timer off a pass from Eric Staal on the power play 12:50 into the first period. The Sabres’ top power-play unit shifted momentum earlier with shots on goal by Dahlin and Victor Olofsson.

Breakdowns: Poor attention to detail plagued the Sabres in the first period. With seconds remaining, no one was in position to challenge Ke'Andre Miller, who uncorked a shot through traffic for a 2-1 lead with 6.1 seconds on the clock. It was the first NHL goal for Miller, a first-round draft pick in 2018.

Counterattack: Two seconds after a Sabres penalty expired, Rieder scored on a breakaway for his second goal of the season and tied the score 2-2 at 6:03 into the second period.