Wraparound: Capitals 2, Sabres 1

The Sabres earned a victory before stepping onto the ice Friday night in KeyBank Center.

Eric Staal, a 36-year-old acquired this offseason to center the team’s second line, returned to the lineup after he sustained a hit to the head during the third period of the season opener.

The former Stanley Cup champion and his new teammates proceeded to show fans why this is unquestionably the most hyped Sabres team Buffalo has seen in recent years. The end result, however, was the same.

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson scored on a wrist shot over Linus Ullmark's glove in the third period to deliver the Sabres a 2-1 loss, spoiling what was otherwise an impressive showing to cap the first East Division series of Buffalo's season.

After peppering rookie goalie Vitek Vanecek with 26 shots through two periods, the Sabres finally broke through with Rasmus Ristolainen’s wrist shot going off a Capitals defender and into the net to tie the score, 1-1, only 31 seconds into the third period. The Sabres' push continued, but Washington took the lead when Wilson was left alone in the right circle to uncork a shot that beat Ullmark with 12:13 remaining in regulation.