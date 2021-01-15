Wraparound: Capitals 2, Sabres 1

The Sabres earned a victory before stepping onto the ice Friday night in KeyBank Center.
Eric Staal, a 36-year-old acquired this offseason to center the team’s second line, returned to the lineup after he sustained a hit to the head during the third period of the season opener.
The former Stanley Cup champion and his new teammates proceeded to show fans why this is unquestionably the most hyped Sabres team Buffalo has seen in recent years. The end result, however, was the same.
Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson scored on a wrist shot over Linus Ullmark's glove in the third period to deliver the Sabres a 2-1 loss, spoiling what was otherwise an impressive showing to cap the first East Division series of Buffalo's season.
After peppering rookie goalie Vitek Vanecek with 26 shots through two periods, the Sabres finally broke through with Rasmus Ristolainen’s wrist shot going off a Capitals defender and into the net to tie the score, 1-1, only 31 seconds into the third period. The Sabres' push continued, but Washington took the lead when Wilson was left alone in the right circle to uncork a shot that beat Ullmark with 12:13 remaining in regulation.
Jakub Vrana also scored for Washington, which had only 13 shots through two periods. This is the first time since 2015-16 that the Sabres have started the season with consecutive regulation losses. Buffalo was unable to score with an extra attacker on the ice in the final seconds. Ullmark made 19 saves in his first start since March.
Skinner shines: Jeff Skinner made an impact on almost every shift Friday night. He fooled Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov with a spin move, out-muscled defenders in the offensive zone and created offense despite playing on the fourth line.
When Sam Reinhart left briefly, Skinner was elevated to the second line and earned more ice time as the game went along.
Reunion: Jack Eichel and Reinhart were reunited on the top line late in the second period, as coach Ralph Krueger searched for a spark on offense. The two paired, along with Taylor Hall, applied pressure on Washington by controlling the puck in the offensive zone. Jake McCabe nearly scored the tying goal when he had a chance in front.
The Sabres outshot the Capitals, 26-13, through two periods. Eichel and Reinhart also skated with Skinner in the third period while Hall was having an equipment issue resolved in the dressing room.
More growing pains: Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, now in his third NHL season, made another mistake that resulted in a Washington goal. Dahlin mishandled a pass at the point, creating a rush chance for the Capitals that ended with Vrana beating Ullmark for a 1-0 lead at 1:34 into the second period.
Not-so-special teams: The Sabres’ power play went 0 for 3 in the first period, recording only four shots on goal when on the man advantage during that span. However, Buffalo outshot Washington, 11-6, in the first and outplayed the Capitals in every phase.
Among the notable scoring opportunities, Hall hit the post during a 2-on-1 with Tage Thompson, and Brandon Montour had a wrist shot that went past Vanecek and through the crease. The start was in start contrast to the third period Thursday, when the Sabres allowed two goals.
The power play was also unsuccessful in its fourth opportunity, though Victor Olofsson nearly tied the score with a point-blank chance.
Lineup: Sabres defenseman Matt Irwin was a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game and right wing Kyle Okposo remained out of the lineup with a lower-body injury. Krueger told reporters Friday morning that Okposo may be able to return for the team’s road trip to Philadelphia.
Schedule changes: The Sabres had two of their games against the Pittsburgh Penguins moved to different dates, as the teams will now play March 26 and April 19. The games were previously scheduled for March 27 and April 20.
Departure: Casey Nelson, a defenseman who opted out of the Sabres' season, took to Instagram on Friday to announce his retirement.
Nelson, 28, signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 with the Sabres in October and had been with the organization since 2016. The right-shot defenseman may have been a candidate for the team's taxi squad during this 56-game NHL season, but he chose to opt out of playing amid the pandemic.
Nelson, who joined the Sabres as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State Mankato, spent last season with the Rochester Americans, where he skated in 48 games and totaled 12 points.
Next: The Sabres have back-to-back games against the Flyers in Philadelphia on Monday and Tuesday. Puck drop Monday at Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be aired on NBC Sports Network.